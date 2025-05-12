Tory MS rips up Lib Dem press release in angry video

Emily Price

A Tory MS has launched an angry rebuke to an opponent in an online video featuring him ripping up a Liberal Democrat press release.

In the clip posted to Facebook on Thursday (May 8), Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health James Evans appeared to lash out at Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick over a document sent to Welsh media outlets.

The press release called on the Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member to “come clean” over a report by Nation.Cymru that Evans had spoken to Reform UK about defecting to Nigel Farage’s party late last year.

‘Hard-right’

The media release was headlined: “James Evans Reform defection talks – Voters have the right to know where he really stands.”

It stated: “Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick, has called on Conservative Senedd Member for Brecon & Radnorshire, James Evans to come clean over reports he has held talks on defecting to Reform UK, stating that voters have the right to know where he really stands.

“The reports, outlined by Nation.Cymru, accused James Evans of having discussions to defect to Reform UK six months ago in London.

“The Liberal Democrats have said James Evans is on the one hand trying to tell those in the centre he represents traditional Conservatism, while on the one hand, he has apparently considered joining the hard-right populist Reform party.

“The Liberal Democrats have pointed to James Evans’ history of supporting Liz Truss and her disastrous economic plan that sent mortgages skyrocketing and posing for photos with Nigel Farage as evidence that he isn’t clear where he stands with his constituents.

“The Liberal Democrats have also highlighted Reform’s extreme policies, including Nigel Farage’s longstanding preference for a private healthcare model. James Evans currently sits as the Welsh Conservatives’ Health & Social Care Spokesperson.”

‘Flip-flopping’

The document also included comments from David Chadwick who said: “With voters deserting the Conservatives in droves, the public has a right to know where James Evans stands.

“The latest accusations that he considered defecting to Reform UK six months ago are just one part of a long history he has had in flip-flopping on policy positions and the direction of his own party.

“Nigel Farage has extreme views when it comes to issues like moving towards a private healthcare system, if James Evans considered joining them, it is all the more worrying, he is the Welsh Conservatives’ Health Spokesperson.

“Across the country, former centre ground Conservative voters continue to join the Liberal Democrats as the Conservatives lurch right and fade into irrelevance, as shown by last week’s local elections across England.”

Chadwick sealed victory in Brecon at the general election in May 2024 when former Tory MP Fay Jones lost her seat after just one term in parliament.

The Lib Dems are hoping to win the newly drawn constituency seat of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd at the 2026 Senedd election.

‘Pointless’

In response to the press release, James Evans later posed for a Facebook video with the caption, ‘The Lib Dems’ gutter politics have begun, desperate tactics from a party with nothing real to offer.’

In the clip, he said: “Hi everyone! I’ve been sent the most pointless press release of the week – and it comes all the way from our Liberal Democrat MP, David Chadwick who accuses me of flip flopping and defections.

“I am a Conservative, always have been, always will be.

“And I’ll say to David Chadwick, if you’re trying to cut through to local people and be a little bit more relevant, maybe you should do your job instead of trawling through Twitter for headlines, just a though maybe. ”

At the end of the clip Evans could be seen smiling whilst ripping the document in half.

The Liberal Democrats were invited to comment but did not respond.

