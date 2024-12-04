Tory MSs rally around leadership favourite Darren Millar

Darren Millar could be set to become the new leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group after eight of the party’s 16 Members publicly endorsed his bid.

Mr Millar – who is also chief whip – is looking likely to run unopposed after several possible contenders ruled themselves out of the race.

James Evans, Tom Giffard, Russell George, Altaf Hussain, Joel James, Gareth Davies, Paul Davies and Peter Fox are expected to back Millar so far.

Rebellion

Evans – who formed part of the rebellion who brought down Andrew RT Davies yesterday – said Millar had the “drive, experience and vision” unite the group.

Giffard says that despite being approached to run as leader himself – he feels the chief whip is the “best person” to take the group through what will be a tough Senedd election.

Former leader Paul Davies says the Clwyd West MS would be able to chart a course for the group in the run up to 2026.

Confidence

Millar was one of 9 MSs to back Andrew RT Davies in a confidence vote on Tuesday morning.

Despite narrowly surviving the motion – the Welsh Conservative group leader stepped down a few hours later saying his position had become untenable.

It followed months of internal squabbles over his use of social media and growing concerns about the direction the party was being led as the threat of Reform loomed.

James Evans, Tom Giffard, Natasha Asghar, Altaf Hussain, Peter Fox, Sam Rowlands and Sam Kurtz all voted against Davies.

The MS for South Wales Central claimed there have been plots to bring him down since April.

The outgoing leader is also expected back the chief whip.

Deadline

Natasha Asghar has confirmed she will not run herself – but says she is waiting see if any other candidates put themselves forward.

She has indicated that she would likely support the Clwyd West MS too.

It is unclear yet whether Janet Finch Saunders, Mark Isherwood, Sam Kurtz, Sam Rowlands or Laura Anne Jones would throw their hat in the ring before the deadline.

Nominations will close on Thursday (December 5) at 5pm.

If no other Conservative MS is nominated – Millar will become the new leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group.

He is currently serving his fourth term in the Senedd having been elected in 2007.

During his time as an MS, he has held various shadow ministerial positions including health, education, local government and international affairs.

The committed Christian currently chairs the Senedd’s Cross Party Group on Faith and the Cross Party Group on the Armed Forces and Cadets both of which he is a founding member.

