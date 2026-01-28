Tory Senedd candidate’s father rescues his son from potential deselection

Martin Shipton

A Tory candidate’s dad has swooped to his son’s rescue after he made a video backing residents who say they want a referendum on the future of the Senedd.

Advocating such a referendum is against his party’s policy.

Jake Enea, who is number three on the Conservative list in the super-constituency of Casnewydd Islwyn, posted the video after a canvassing session in the Allt-yr-Yn suburb of Newport.

Addressing the camera. He says: “Great to be out in Allt-yr-Yn today in the constituency. The top three issues on the doorstep. Number One. The city centre and the old green roundabout. Real anger about Labour’s decision to spend £35m replacing a roundabout when it’s not needed. And also the state of our city centre. They want to see more street paving, more police and more shops on our high street.

“Issue number two. Immigration. People are really excited about Kemi [Badenoch]’s plan to leave the ECHR and they want us to have control over our borders – and I believe that’s a good thing and that’s something I support.

“And surprisingly number three is devolution. Many questions were asked. Should we abolish the Assembly [sic]? Should we give it more powers or should we keep it the same? The residents of Allt-yr-yn want a referendum on devolution and I fully support that.”

Welsh Conservative candidate, Jake Enea, standing in the Newport Islwyn seat says he wants a referendum on the future of devolution. He intimates the option to abolish the Senedd would be on the ballot paper. 👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/zo4R7VzE7w — Huw Davies (@HuwDavies1998) January 27, 2026

Jake’s father Michael Enea, himself a Tory activist in Newport, posted a series of messages aimed at deflecting criticism from his son, who could theoretically be deselected for backing a proposal that is contrary to party policy.

Michael Enea wrote: “Jake Enea is my son. He is presently away on holiday in Cancun, Mexico.

“To be clear. @TheJakeEnea vehemently supports the current @WelshConserv policy and position on devolution.

“Of all the big parties in Wales, the Welsh Conservatives are the only party who oppose the enlargement of the Senedd. Labour, Reform, Plaid all support the enlargement of the Senedd from 60 Members of Senedd to 96. This increase is not wanted by a big majority of the public.

“Jake is presently studying for a Masters Degree in Public Policy at Cardiff Uni. At 21 he is one of the youngest Senedd candidates in Wales. In his campaign video, Jake was simply relaying genuine feedback from local residents – after canvassing with the Conservatives.

“In years to come, maybe there will be a referendum on the future of the Senedd – which could include abolish and independence. But that’s a debate for future years and maybe future generations. That is what Jake was alluding to. Admittedly, he could have worded it better.

“In the here and now Jake fully supports the Welsh Conservative position. I cannot be more clear about this point.

“He is fully supportive of @DarrenMillarMS and the @WelshConserv plan to ‘Fix Wales’.

“After years of failure under Welsh Labour – Wales does need fixing.

‘Breath of fresh air’

He added:” Only last week, Jake was in @WalesOnline highlighting the state of our roads. I think it is a breath of fresh air, to see young candidates out there, raising issues that really matter to people in Wales.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Conservatives said: “We are a pro-devolution party and Jake Enea supports the party’s position.

“People who oppose the increase in Senedd Members from 60 to 96 should vote Conservative in May.”