Tory staffer caught posting pro-Reform content in online Welsh community groups

A Conservative staffer hired to promote the views of a Senedd Member on social media has been sharing Reform UK propaganda in community Facebook groups.

Gavin Chambers has worked as an engagement advisor for South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones at the Senedd since 2022.

The role requires the staffer to “liaise with constituents, media, and external partners to promote the interests and views” of Ms Jones.

It is understood that Chambers earns several hundred pounds a month to distribute the Tory MS’s social media posts into various Facebook groups.

In recent days, members of the Usk, Cefn Fforest and Brynmawr community Facebook pages told Nation.Cymru that Chambers is also sharing pro-Reform posts and arguing with members who disagree with the party’s politics.

Last week, Chambers – who lives in Southend on Sea – shared a video into the Usk Community group of Laura Anne Jones speaking in the Senedd about a petition to save a canal at risk of closure.

But the next day, the Tory staffer shared a Reform UK post which said: “Reform is level with Labour and Plaid Cymru in the latest poll. The Cardiff Bay establishment is in panic mode.

“They know Reform stands for the people they’ve ignored for decades.”

In the Cefn Fforest Caerphilly Facebook group, Chambers shared posts from Ms Jones as well as a news article featuring Reform’s leader Nigel Farage with the headline: “Reform UK deals crushing blow to Lib Dems with thumping by-election win ahead of local elections.”

In the comments section, the Conservative employee appeared to defend Nigel Farage’s party against any group members who expressed anti-Reform views.

One group member said: “The racists are everywhere and it’s nice when they show their heads.”

Chambers replied: “Before you argue with someone, ask yourself, is that person even mentally mature enough to grasp the concept of a different perspective. Because if not there’s absolutely no point.”

Another group member commented: “Vote for Reform and you get our very own Donald Trump. GET A GRIP!”

Chambers replied: “Sounds perfect to me. You sold it!”

In the Brynmawr community hub, the Conservative staffer shared a post from Reform MP James McMurdock with an image which said: “Labour and the Tories have broken our NHS.”

One user of the page told us that when they pointed out that Chambers was working for the Welsh Conservatives – the pro-Reform posts were suddenly deleted.

Labour MS, Hefin David, described Chambers’ posts as a “deceitful misuse of Facebook.”

He said: “This is a misuse of Facebook and is deceitful. This kind of activity, which is clearly politically motivated should be exposed for the manipulation that it is. Whatever the merits of the argument we should have honesty in politics.”

Anti-Tory

Chambers has also shared anti-Tory posts in the online groups.

In an online spat with a group member, the staffer claimed to be employed by the NHS.

A Senedd insider told us Chambers is still listed in the internal system as working for Laura Anne Jones. As does the former Tory election candidate’s LinkedIn profile.

We asked Chambers a series of questions:

Is Reform paying you to share their content too?

Does Laura know you are sharing Reform’s content in groups which include her constituents?

Are you still a Conservative member or do you now have a membership with Reform?

We did not receive a response.

The Welsh Conservatives were invited to comment but declined to do so. Ms Jones did not reply to our request for a statement.

It is understood that Chambers is not being paid by Reform UK and is not a member of staff for the party.

Candidate

Chambers is currently the Conservative Deputy Chairman for the Lea Valley Area and was previously the Chairman of Islwyn Conservatives and Deputy Chairman Political in Epping Forest.

The staffer stood unsuccessfully as a Conservative candidate for the Islwyn seat at the 2021 Senedd election.

In 2023, Chambers featured in another Nation.Cymru story regarding posts distributed by the Tory staffer in several online community groups

The pages – set up by the Conservative team member – had the outward appearance of being community hubs offering information for locals.

But members of the groups said Chambers flooded the pages with Conservative propaganda and blocked people who questioned the content.

