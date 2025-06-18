‘Total chaos and havoc’: Senedd members lambast bluetongue response

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members denounced the Welsh Government’s response to bluetongue, with limits on moving livestock, warning the approach will cause total chaos and havoc for farmers.

Samuel Kurtz, who is from a farming family, expressed deep concern about the Welsh Government’s handling of the disease, saying it “falls far short of what farmers deserve”.

The Conservatives’ economy secretary said Senedd members received no briefing from the deputy first minister nor the chief veterinary office on the science behind the decision.

Mr Kurtz warned: “There has been no economic impact assessment despite the far-reaching consequences for our rural community.

“And perhaps most troubling of all, the decision was issued via a written statement on a Thursday afternoon – just after the Senedd week had ended, ensuring no scrutiny, no questions and no answers until today.”

‘Unworkable’

He told the Senedd: “We all understand the importance of protecting Welsh livestock from bluetongue but the measures imposed are not only excessive, they’re unworkable.”

“Requiring pre-movement testing for all live imports, even vaccinated animals, might look reasonable on paper but – in the real world of Welsh farming – it’s chaos.

“I’ve spoken with a farmer in mid Wales now facing a bill of at least £18,000 just to bring their own sheep back from England – a field that is only five miles down the road. That cost covers testing, transport delays, logistical headaches, and that is not an isolated incident.”

Mr Kurtz said already under-strain livestock markets now face collapsing confidence, with movement restrictions “sowing uncertainty” at the height of the trading season. “This isn’t protecting the industry; it’s paralysing it,” he warned.

He put the cost of vaccinating all livestock in Wales at £32m – £6 a cow and £3 for every sheep or goat – placing a “staggering financial” burden on a struggling industry.

‘Fighting chance’

During a statement on the Welsh Government’s approach to bluetongue on June 17, deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies said policy will be kept under regular review.

“If the evidence changes on the ground, we can revisit this,” he said, claiming it was not feasible to conduct an economic impact assessment.

Mr Irranca-Davies, who is responsible for rural affairs, told Senedd members it was a finely balanced decision taken because “we think there is a fighting chance here to hold this back”.

The former MP and Defra minister clarified that testing requirements will not apply for movements to and from land within a farm’s combined holding.

He said the Welsh Government has successfully kept bluetongue out of Wales this year but an all-England restriction zone obliged Welsh ministers to review their own approach.

“I cannot and will not in good conscience simply invite bluetongue into Wales,” he stressed.

‘Where have you been?’

But Llŷr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s shadow rural affairs secretary, said: “You’ve explained to us that part of this rationale is to buy time but I have to say: where have you been? We’ve known for months and months, if not years, that bluetongue is on its way.”

Mr Gruffydd added: “I really fear that your decision and your policy decision this week will bring even more worry, even more disruption and even more concern in its wake.”

He advocated instead “getting ready for the inevitable” vaccination and managing of bluetongue rather than “ploughing” scant resources into costly testing and licensing.

The politician warned: “It’s going to disrupt the functionality of the whole agricultural ecosystem and that in itself could be more damaging than dealing with bluetongue.”

Calling for clarity on plans, he asked: “Will you incrementally be moving the restriction zone further into Wales or, if it does happen, will you then immediately move to an all-Wales restricted zone, which, frankly, is what I think you should’ve done in the first place?”

‘Not inevitable’

Mr Irranca-Davies reiterated the policy will be under live review before hitting back: “Where have we been?’ We’ve been keeping the disease out of Wales.”

He said: “It is not inevitable, as you and Sam seem to be saying, that the disease will walk in the door. What we are trying to do is keep that door as firmly shut as we can…. but it is a heightened possibility as soon as the border is snapped out to the England-Wales border.”

Labour’s Lesley Griffiths, a former rural affairs minister who represents the border constituency of Wrexham, echoed concerns centred on testing and lab capacity.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said: “For farms on the border, many of which I represent, and I know others here do, there is severe concern, severe stress on farmers.

“The mental health weight on them is already considerable, and this is another thing on top.”

