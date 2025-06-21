Tough council by-election in Cardiff on the way for Labour

Martin Shipton

Labour has to fight a tough council by-election in Cardiff following the resignation of one of its long-serving councillors due to her declining health.

Heather Joyce has served the Llanrumney ward for over 17 years, and was leader of Cardiff Council between 2012-14, becoming the first and so far only female leader in the authority’s history.

While the area has been a Labour stronghold for many years, some party members believe it is the kind of working class seat that could be susceptible to a challenge from Reform UK.

Indeed, some believe the council leadership was hoping that Mrs Joyce’s resignation would go under the radar and not be noticed by Reform, although council leader Huw Thomas insists that was not the case.

‘Pride’

In her letter of resignation, Mrs Joyce said: “I hope residents feel I leave the ward a better place than I found it. I take great pride in the progress we have made in the area over the years – particularly the new secondary school facilities for our young people. The incredible range of sports facilities delivered around Llanrumney Fields, including the new BMX track, skate park and Cardiff FC training facilities has further strengthened our community. I am also pleased to see the forthcoming bridge across the river, which will provide a much-needed third exit from the estate.

“Serving as leader of the capital city of Wales in 2012 – a girl from Hirwaun; a grandmother from a council house in Llanrumney – was an incredible honour. I hope my journey proves that anyone, regardless of their background, can aspire to serve in such positions. I will always cherish my time as leader, especially spearheading Cardiff’s push to become the first council in Wales to pay the real living wage, launching the redevelopment of the city centre, and tackling the youth unemployment crisis we inherited.

“I’m deeply grateful to my ward and group colleagues for their support over the years, but most of all to my husband Lyn and my family for keeping me grounded during difficult times. Finally, my sincerest thanks to the people of Llanrumney for placing their faith in me over four successive elections. I hope I have served you well, and I wish my successor the very best.”

Saddened

Council Leader Huw Thomas said: “The whole Labour group, and I’m sure the wider council, were saddened to hear that Heather is to step down, but totally understand her decision in view of her ongoing illness.

“Heather made a historic contribution to Cardiff council, becoming its first and so far only female leader. She led the Labour group to a stunning electoral victory in 2012, growing from 14 councillors to 46.

“Her time as leader has left a long-standing legacy on which we continue to build, including becoming the first council in Wales to pay the Real Living Wage, committing the authority to the Central Square regeneration programme, and her personal dedication to addressing the inherited issue of soaring numbers of young people not in education, employment or training which subsequently was reduced dramatically.

“On a personal level, Heather gave me my first opportunity in cabinet, and I will forever be indebted to her faith and support to me then and since. We all wish her and her husband Lyn the very best for the future.”

Mrs Joyce’s ward colleague Cllr Lee Bridgeman said: “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Heather for over 20 years, and I can honestly say she’s been one of the most influential people in both my professional and personal life.

“Back when I was a youth worker in Llanrumney, Heather’s support and encouragement stood out. Her belief in community and in people’s potential was contagious, and it had a huge impact on how I approached my own role. Later, she played a big part in my decision to stand as a councillor – her example of leadership, dedication, and integrity made me believe I could make a difference too.

“I also have some truly brilliant memories of our time together. Our famous Santa runs through Llanrumney always brought the community to life – and a lot of laughs too. One memory that still makes me smile is when I was working as a council officer and, in a moment of pure instinct, gave Heather a kiss on the cheek and called her ‘Hevs’. I’d completely forgotten she was leader of the council at the time – and, as you can imagine, my boss wasn’t too thrilled about my breach of protocol!

“We’ve shared many laughs over the years – during group meetings, scrutiny sessions, and full council. Heather brought energy, humour, and humanity into spaces that can often feel heavy. Her presence made a real difference, and her absence will be deeply felt.

“She leaves behind a legacy of hard work, compassion, and true public service. I, like many others, am grateful to have worked alongside her – and even more grateful to call her a friend.”

Labour will announce their candidate for the forthcoming by-election in due course.

‘Broken’

A spokesperson for Reform UK said: “The party is committed to standing candidates in elections across Wales, including every council by-election. Wherever we stand, we are proving that we can win and the Labour Party can no longer take any community for granted.

“Reform UK will be contesting the upcoming Llanrumney by-election to give local people a genuine alternative. Cardiff Council is broken – it’s out of touch, wasteful, and failing the people it’s meant to serve.

“The people of Llanrumney deserve real change. Reform UK is ready to deliver it.”

