Martin Shipton

Documents released to campaigners trying to save Cardiff’s iconic velodrome show that a planned “Closed Loop Circuit” cycle track is not expected to be available for public use until months after the Tour de France visits the city.

Stage 3 of the world’s top cycle race will take place on 4 July 2027, with competitors cycling 223 kilometres from Welshpool to Cardiff Castle. It will be the first time the race has visited Wales.

Cycling enthusiasts and sports bodies believe seeing the Tour de France will encourage many young people to take up competitive cycling. Geraint Thomas, who won two Olympic gold medals and the 2018 Tour de France, took up cycling aged 10 with the Maindy Flyers at Maindy Velodrome.

Campaigners have been involved in a protracted dispute with Cardiff Council, which plans to knock down the velodrome and has stopped carrying out routine maintenance.

The proposed “Closed Loop Circuit” on council-owned land in the Leckwith district of the city has been mooted as a development that could attract young people inspired by the Tour de France.

But news that the new facility won’t be immediately available has frustrated cycling campaigners.

Jeremy Sparkes, a community campaigner for Maindy Park Trust and its asset, Maindy Velodrome, said: “The community felt it odd that the Tour de France legacy funding focus for Cardiff was restricted to the provision of new, additional facilities – a Closed Loop Circuit at Leckwith – and the absence of Maindy from the plans.

“The council has restricted most documents provided to its Cabinet for its decision making but what has been released reveals that the council considers the earliest date for it to be delivered and open is Quarter 1 of 2028.

“It will not be ready to contribute anything to the immediate ‘I want to give it a go’ provision for residents in Wales’s capital city in the days immediately after the Tour coming to Wales and passing on their doorstep.

“Further, it has also made clear that there are financial and other substantial risks to their being able to deliver the project with only 25% of the estimated capital funding having been identified in this exploratory phase of the project.

“It remains the case that the only facility able to deliver the WOW! factor of giving it a go is Maindy Velodrome. There is a real risk that the people of Cardiff – in particular its children and young people – will have nowhere to go ‘to give it a go’ unless Maindy Velodrome is an integral part of the Tour and its legacy.

“It is essential that the Welsh Government requires Cardiff council both as the local authority which owes money to the Trust and as Sole Trustee responsible for the charity asset to provide a delivery plan for resolving the backlog of maintenance to ensure a vibrant and safe environment for Cardiff on July 4 2027.”

A document released to campaigners states: “Closed Loop will ONLY be operational in 2028 (at the earliest).”

’35 weeks’

Another states: “The programme of delivery is estimated to be 35 weeks, meaning subject to funding, planning and securing suitable operating terms, the facility could be operational by early 2028.”

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council said the authority had set out its position in a statement issued in October 2026.

The statement said: “There are currently no urban closed road circuits in south Wales and demand modelling carried out as part of an Outline Business Case indicates strong potential usage.

“The proposal is supported as a shared priority by the national governing bodies for cycling, triathlon, athletics and community sport with Cardiff council-owned land in Leckwith, close to existing sport and education facilities, identified as a potential location.

“Delivery of the facility is estimated to cost around £4 million. This capital funding would not be provided by Cardiff council. The new facility is subject to external capital funding being secured through the Tour de France legacy programme, planning permission and approval of a future Full Business Case by Cardiff council.”

‘Historic’

Cllr Jennifer Burke, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, said: “The Tour de France coming to Cardiff will be a historic moment for the city, but we want its impact to last far beyond the race itself.

“This proposed circuit would be [a] nationally significant community cycling and endurance sports hub, helping turn the enthusiasm and inspiration the event creates into opportunities for local people. Beyond competitive cycling, it could provide a safe and welcoming place for children to learn to ride, for schools and community groups to be active, and for runners and triathletes to train and compete.

“The ambition is to create a true community legacy from one of the world’s greatest sporting events and help even more people discover the benefits and enjoyment of being active.”

Mr Sparkes said: “It is ridiculous to expect young people to bottle up their enthusiasm for months after the Tour de France. Maintenance should be resumed on the velodrome so it’s available for anyone who wants to ‘give it a go’ after the Tour de France.”