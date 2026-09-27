Tourism industry welcomes councils’ decisions to hold off on visitor levy

Mark Mansfield

Tourism businesses have welcomed decisions by three north Wales councils to hold off on introducing a visitor levy, describing the moves as a “victory for common sense”.

Conwy, Anglesey and Gwynedd have all decided against pressing ahead with the levy for now following consultations which revealed significant opposition among businesses and visitors.

Under Welsh Government legislation, councils can introduce a charge on overnight stays, with the money raised required to be reinvested in services and infrastructure linked to tourism.

In Conwy, councillors voted by 29 to nine to defer a decision until more evidence and experience from elsewhere is available.

A consultation attracted 1,210 responses, with 62.1% of those answering the main question opposed or tending to oppose the levy and 33.8% supporting or tending to support it.

Anglesey has also decided not to introduce the levy at this stage after more than 2,000 people responded to its consultation, with councillors taking into account economic pressures on tourism and uncertainty over the potential impact.

More than 70% of respondents opposed or tended to oppose the levy, including 83.1% of businesses and 84.2% of visitors.

PASC UK Cymru’s Nicky Williamson said: “This is a welcome victory for common sense and for listening to the evidence.

“Tourism businesses across Wales have been clear about the pressures they are already facing, and the response to these consultations shows the strength of concern about adding another cost to Welsh holidays.

“This is simply the wrong time to introduce another cost for either businesses or visitors.

“We welcome councils listening to the evidence and urge others to do the same before taking decisions that could have long-term consequences for Wales’ visitor economy.”

Cyngor Gwynedd has taken a slightly different approach, delaying a decision while it carries out further analysis of the 6,856 responses to its consultation.

Initial results showed 79.5% of responding businesses and 79.9% of responding visitors opposed the levy.

Among residents, 48.7% supported the levy and 43.5% opposed it. Across all respondents, 68.5% were opposed and 22.7% supported the proposal.

Cllr Medwyn Hughes stressed that the consultation was not a referendum but was intended to gather evidence about the potential impact on communities, businesses, the economy, environment, Welsh language and local services.

‘Final bill’

Holiday accommodation specialist Laura Dubois, of Together Travel, said the Gwynedd response showed why the combined effect of costs facing holidaymakers and tourism businesses needed to be considered.

She said: “The issue isn’t necessarily one visitor levy in isolation. It’s what happens when you add that levy to rising operating costs, changing tax rules and the other costs associated with running holiday accommodation.

“A few pounds or a small percentage can sound relatively insignificant when discussed on its own, but families don’t experience the cost of a holiday that way. They see the final bill.”

Ms Dubois said visitor levies could help fund infrastructure and services but councils also needed to consider whether additional charges could affect visitor behaviour and spending.

The Welsh visitor levy is set at 75p plus VAT per person per night for hostels, shared rooms and tent pitches and £1.30 plus VAT for most other accommodation.

Money raised must be reinvested locally to support communities, culture, the Welsh language, the environment, facilities and infrastructure.

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