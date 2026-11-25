Nation.Cymru Staff

A city hoping to make history by securing the City of Culture title has welcomed a UK government minister as it prepares for a crucial visit from the competition’s judges.

Stephanie Peacock, the Tourism Minister and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, visited Wrexham to find out more about its bid to become the next UK City of Culture in 2029.

The Minister’s visit came included the award-winning Tŷ Pawb cultural hub, the AFC Racecourse Ground, and Wrexham Artisan Market where she met with local traders.

After looking around Tŷ Pawb, meeting its Creative Director and representatives of Wrexham’s cultural scene, the Minister was given a tour of Y Cae Ras led by Director of Operations and Facilitates Andy Powlesland, and Club Historian Geraint Parry.

Minister for Place Stephanie Peacock said: “I was delighted to visit Wrexham last week to see some of the key highlights from the city’s bid for this year’s UK City of Culture competition.

“From the iconic football stadium to Tŷ Pawb community hub and the charming artisan market, I can see why Wrexham has already come so far in the competition and I know those are only a few of the many places across the city that are cherished by local communities.

“I hope the people of Wrexham are proud to be on the UK City of Culture shortlist. I know they’ll be putting their best foot forward for this final stretch and I wish you the best of luck for the rest of the competition.”

Wrecsam2029 Bid Director Amanda Evans said: “We were delighted to welcome the Minister to show her around Wrexham. Everyone is working hard to prepare for the judges visit and our final presentation in January, and this was a great opportunity to give an update on how things are going and offer a snapshot of what Wrexham already has to offer as a centre for culture and creativity, and as a destination for visitors.”

As well as Wrexham, Blackpool, Milton Keynes and Sheffield are also bidding to become the next UK City of Culture. If Wrexham were to win it would be the first Welsh city to do so.

The panel of judges will visit Wrexham later this month and is due to make its decision in January.