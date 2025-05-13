Tourism tax announcement labelled a ‘publicity stunt’

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A recent announcement that Pembrokeshire will not adopt the contentious ‘tourism tax’ for overnight visitor accommodation during its current administration, was labelled a “publicity stunt”.

Last month it was announced Pembrokeshire would not adopt the proposed tourism levy during its current administration, which runs up to 2027.

The Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Bill is currently going through the Senedd, and is not expected to come into force before 2027.

The tourism tax/visitor levy would see each of Wales’ 22 local authorities decide whether to introduce the fee, expected to be exempt to under-18s but at 80p per person per night for people staying in hostels and campsite pitches, and £1.30 per night for those staying in all other accommodation types, such as hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation.

“Balance to be struck”

In April, Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller stated Pembrokeshire will not adopt the levy during the ruling group’s current administration.

“We acknowledge it’s important to recognise there’s balance to be struck between supporting the industry and dealing with some of the challenges associated with peaks in season. Therefore, I’m confirming it’s not our intention to take forward the option of a visitor levy in Pembrokeshire during this administration.”

In a question submitted to the May meeting of full council, Cllr Alan Dennison asked: “The Labour leader and deputy leader of the council [Cllr Miller] has indicated his support in principle for the tourist levy in Pembrokeshire.”

He went on to ask: “So would the Leader [Cllr Jon Harvey] clarify whether he and the rest of his current cabinet members are also in favour of the levy?”

Cllr Miller responded by saying the statement was made after it was agreed by Cabinet, leading Cllr Dennison to ask why the leader himself hadn’t responded, adding that with the bill not expected to come into force during the current administration the statement being “merely a publicity stunt”.

Dispute

Responding, Leader Cllr Jon Harvey disputed the “publicity stunt” claim, adding: “The levy, whether or not it comes is a council decision; as the deputy leader has pointed out this was a decision taken by Cabinet with the full support of Cabinet to give assurances to the tourism industry.”

Local Senedd Member Paul Davies recently welcomed Pembrokeshire not adopting the tourism levy during the current administration, but warned: “Nevertheless, this doesn’t stop future councils implementing this damaging policy.”

Objections to the visitor levy have said it “could impose additional costs on tourists, potentially deterring budget-conscious visitors or driving them to alternative destinations without such charges”.

Visitor levies are used successfully in many parts of the world, including Manchester, Greece, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and California.

