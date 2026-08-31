Tourist accommodation operating for 25 years given formal planning recognition

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Tourist accommodation which has been operating in a Welsh national park for more than 25 years has had its planning status formally recognised.

The Rhongyr Isaf Centre, near Craig-y-Nos in the Upper Swansea Valley, includes a bunkhouse capable of sleeping up to 47 people as well as a campsite.

Owner Stephen Rose applied to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority for a certificate of lawfulness after being advised to do so following a meeting with planners.

Documents submitted with the application state that the bunkhouse and camping facilities have been in continuous use since January 1, 2000.

The centre is home to Mr Rose’s company Absolute Adventure Limited, with accommodation provided at the “Sleeping Giant” bunkhouse.

Mr Rose said: “At our address we have a bunkhouse, my domestic dwelling and a campsite.

“This has been the situation since my purchase of the property and has not changed at all during my ownership.

“We have always paid separate business rates for the bunkhouse and camping, and Band D Council Tax for my house.”

Mr Rose says that he has been advised to submit the application following a meeting with national park planners which was also attended by David Chadwick the MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

Director of planning and place Gareth Jones said: “The authority grants permission for a certificate of lawfulness.”

“It is concluded that the use of Rhongyr Isaf Centre, has been continuously used for a period of 10 years or more as a campsite and bunk house open to the general public and for group bookings.”

He added that the farmhouse had been awarded a certificate of lawfulness from a previous application approved in 2022.

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