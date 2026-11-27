Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A popular north Wales tourist attraction has hit out at its local council over planning delays which it claims have cost it Welsh Government funding.

The Great Orme Mines submitted plans to build a shelter at the site on Pyllau Road, but the applicant claimed they waited three-and-a-half months for Conwy County Council planning advice and subsequently lost Welsh Government funding.

Applicant Christopher Andrew Lewis of Great Orme Mines Ltd is seeking permission to erect the “weatherproofing” structure.

If permitted, the new shelter would be built on the existing gravel picnic area on the south-east side of the attraction.

The shelter would be used by “school and archaeological groups” visiting the site.

But Mr Lewis has criticised the council in his planning application for taking too long to issue advice, which he says has cost the attraction financially.

“We were to receive 75% grant funding from the Welsh Government under the Weatherproofing Fund for Tourist Attractions,” he said.

“However, this grant is no longer available because our non-statutory planning enquiry submitted in 2025 took 3.5 months for a response. This long response time severely jeopardised our ability to order and construct the building before the grant period expired.”

If given the go-ahead, the building would be six metres in length and height, with a metal roof and concrete support footings.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “As stated in the application, there was a delay with processing the planning enquiry, and an apology was sent to the applicant at that time.”

The Great Orme Mines website said of the attraction: “Uncovered in 1987 during a scheme to landscape an area of the Great Orme, the copper mines discovered represent one of the most astounding archaeological discoveries of recent times.

“Dating back 4,000 years to the Bronze Age, they change our views about the ancient people of Britain and their civilised and structured society 2,000 years before the Roman invasion.”