Town centre car park to open until midnight to boost local businesses

Nation.Cymru staff

A town centre car park will stay open until midnight during a three-month trial which aims to boost the night-time economy.

The extended hours at the Rhiw multi-storey car park in Bridgend will begin on November 1, alongside changes to how drivers pay.

The council says the trial is intended to support evening trade in the town centre.

Additional CCTV cameras will be installed and security staff will be present during the extended hours.

The car park will switch from pay-on-exit to pay and display. Drivers will need to display a valid ticket on their windscreen unless they are Blue Badge holders or pay through the parking app.

The existing three hours of free parking will remain, and tariffs will not increase. Drivers taking up the free offer must still obtain and display a ticket showing that no payment is due.

Anyone parking after 6pm will not need to buy or display a ticket.

The council is also replacing PayByPhone with RingGo as the mobile payment provider across all its car parks.

Cllr Gary Haines, cabinet member for communities and the environment, said: “The changes at Rhiw multi-storey car park are about making sure the facility reflects the needs of people using Bridgend town centre, particularly during the evening.”

The council will assess use during the additional hours before deciding whether to continue the arrangements.

Cllr Haines said: “The trial will allow us to monitor how the facility is used during the additional hours and consider the arrangements beyond the initial three-month period.”

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