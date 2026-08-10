Town centre landmark could soon become home to new police office

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A prominent town centre building is set for a new purpose under plans to establish a permanent police presence.

There’s a planning application for the change of use of 106-107 Taff Street from a shop and cafe to a police office.

A planning letter submitted with the application says that the proposal forms part of a partnership between Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and South Wales

Police whereby South Wales Police will leave their current premises at the southern end of Berw Road.

This police office at 106/107 Taff Street is therefore needed to retain a police presence in Pontypridd Town Centre and reflects changes in how police operations are now being delivered, the letter says.

The change of use would be carried out within the fabric of the existing building, with no increase in its footprint proposed, a planning report says.

Internal adaptations to the existing layout would include the removal of internal walls, doors, and first-floor sanitary facilities together with the creation of a public lobby, private lobby, open-plan office, interview room, communications room and associated sanitary facilities at ground-floor level.

At first-floor level, the proposals would include two undefined rooms.

The main entrance to the unit off Taff Street including the existing shopfront would remain unaltered.

It’s described as a police office because it does not include any custody facilities or other facilities associated with a police station such as rapid response.

The application proposes 68 full-time members of staff and opening hours of 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.

In recommending approval, planning officers say the proposal will bring two vacant town centre units back into beneficial use as a police office, providing a direct public service whilst maintaining an active frontage and supporting pedestrian activity within Pontypridd town centre.

They say: “Whilst the proposal does not fully satisfy the marketing requirements of Policy AW11 of the Local Development Plan, it is considered to accord with Policy SSA17 of the Local Development Plan by maintaining the vitality and viability of the primary retail frontage.

“The proposal would also provide wider public benefits through the establishment of a visible police presence in this part of the town, contributing to public safety and helping to reduce opportunities for crime and anti-social behaviour in accordance with Planning Policy Wales Edition 12.

“The proposal is also consistent with the Policy 6 – Town Centre First approach set out in Future Wales – The National Plan 2040, makes effective use of a sustainable and accessible location, is compatible with surrounding uses, and can be adequately controlled through conditions, including a requirement for the premises to revert to retail use should the police office use cease.

“In addition, the B1 use proposed would utilise the existing fabric of the building with no increase in its footprint or scale being proposed and is not considered to be detrimental either to the character of the site, the amenity of neighbouring occupiers or highway safety, in accordance with policy AW5 and AW6 of the Local Development Plan.”

No public objections have been received to the application and it is due to go before Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council planning committee on Thursday, August 13.

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