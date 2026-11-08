Town centre transformation enters next phase ahead of Christmas

Nation.Cymru Staff

The next phase of a town centre improvement scheme in mid Wales is set to get under way next week, with businesses and shoppers warned of potential disruption as work continues through the busy Christmas period.

The Brecon Town Centre Improvement Scheme is due to begin on 9 November and will be a “significant milestone” in the ongoing investment in the town centre, according to Powys County Council.

The council has appointed a Powys based construction company, EvaBuild, to carry out phase two of the scheme, which will focus on the area from the eastern end of St Mary’s Church to the Lloyds Bank area, including High Street Inferior.

The improvements, funded by the Welsh Government, form part of a wider programme to create a more accessible and attractive town centre.

The latest phase builds on community engagement carried out during the development of the overall scheme, and is shaped by feedback from residents, businesses and visitors.

The current programme is scheduled for completion by the end of March 2027, with businesses and stakeholders being contacted ahead of the works.

The council and contractor will continue to provide updates throughout construction, with particular consideration being given to maintaining access and minimising impacts during the Christmas trading period.

Final scheme plans for this next phase will soon be displayed at Y Gaer, giving residents, businesses and visitors an opportunity to see the proposals and learn more about the improvements planned for this phase.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “It is exciting to see the next phase of the Brecon Town Centre Improvement Scheme begin. This significant investment will make the town centre more attractive, accessible and welcoming for residents, businesses and visitors.

“We recognise the works may cause disruption and thank everyone for their continued patience and support.

“These improvements will support local businesses, encourage people to spend more time in Brecon and create high-quality public spaces for everyone to enjoy for years to come.

“We also thank Seer Construction Ltd for successfully delivering Phase one, bringing the first improvements to life and advancing our vision for Brecon town centre.”

For updates on the plans, the construction work and key dates, visit the Powys County Council site here.