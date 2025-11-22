Town centre walkway earmarked for closure

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A town centre walkway could be closed off because of anti-social behaviour.

The walkway in Pontypridd runs from Church Street to Penuel Lane and has been highlighted as an area that attracts anti-social behaviour, including street drinking, drug-taking, littering, and general anti-social behaviour.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council is carrying out a public consultation as it considers a proposal that would result in the walkway being closed permanently.

This follows a recent environmental visual audit (EVA) which was conducted as part of the current Safer Town Centre/Operation Sentinel summer operation.

The focus of these initiatives is improving the safety of town centres through reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

The consultation asks to what extent people agree that the walkway in its current state gives a positive impression of Pontypridd town centre.

It also asks to what extent people agree that the walkway in its current state presents safety concerns for town centre users such as anti-social behaviour and littering.

The proposal would result in gates being installed at either end of the walkway and the consultation asks to what extent people agree this would improve the appearance of the area.

And it asks people to what extent they agree that the installation of gates would improve safety for town centre users and reduce anti-social behaviour and littering.

The consultation, which is seeking the views of town centre users, local businesses, local groups and organisations, will run until January 5, 2026.