Town centre welcomes record breaking amount of visitors to food and drink festival

A Welsh town centre welcomed over 7,000 visitors for the their Food & Drink Festival on Saturday 18th April. This is the highest footfall of the year for the town marking another successful event in the 2026 calendar.

It was the fourth event of the year delivered by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Events Team, created a vibrant atmosphere throughout the whole town.

Visitors enjoyed a diverse range of stalls offering high-quality food and drink products, alongside engaging cookery demonstration programmes. The event also provided a wide variety of free and family-friendly activities, including cookery workshops, craft sessions and funfair rides, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Adding to the lively experience, themed street theatre entertained crowds with a roaming giant frankfurter, quirky kitchen gadget salespeople and humorous trolley waitresses, bringing a unique character to the day.

Driving footfall into town centres remains a key objective of these events, and this year’s festival clearly delivered. By attracting large crowds, these events continue to support local businesses, raise the profile of the area and encourage repeat visits.

So far in 2026, the four events held across the county borough including The Big Welsh Festival, Bargoed Spring Fair, Ystrad Mynach Food, Drink & Music Festival, and the Caerphilly Food & Drink Festival, have collectively drawn more than 18,500 visitors to local town centres.

Next event

Looking ahead, Caerphilly will host the Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10K race on Sunday 10th May, another key event for the area. Meanwhile, Bargoed will host the Bargoed May Fair on Saturday 9th May. Stay updated on upcoming events via Visit Caerphilly’s website and social media channels.

Eleri’s Welsh Cakes who took part in the festival said: “WE DID IT… RECORD BREAKING WELSHCAKE SALES! Caerphilly Food Festival, you were amazing!

“Our nerves about overstocking disappeared when we saw how many of you came to support us. A massive thank you to all our customers and to Caerphilly Council for an unforgettable event.”

Sarah Harris-Clint, Operator at Ffos Caerffili added: “It was our busiest day of the year so far at Ffos Caerffili. It was fantastic to see so many local people and visitors in the town enjoying and supporting small businesses. The atmosphere was brilliant, we saw lots of smiles, singing, cheering and of course eating and drinking!

“Some of the traders at Ffos Caerffili had their best trading day since they started their business. An amazing day to showcase Caerphilly and a day to feel proud being part of it.”

Angharad Underwood, The Cookalong Clwb & The Preservation Society said: “Thank you so much for all of your support and an incredible pitch with brilliant facilities, the festival was amazing!

“The children gave out over 300 tasters and talked to hundreds of people, and everyone loved it. Change is going to happen, with huge thanks to your support!”