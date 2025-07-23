Town council opposes glamping plans

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A town council in a popular tourist location is objecting to plans for holiday lodges in an idyllic position.

Mark Rutherford has applied to Conwy County Council, seeking planning permission for a change of use for land to the north of Bronwen Cottage on Sychnant Pass Road, Conwy.

Mr Rutherford, who lives in Deganwy, wants to change the use of the land to site four additional holiday pods, described as lodges, as an extension to an existing tourist site — Conwy Castle Glamping.

Secluded

In a planning statement, the applicant said: “Conwy Castle Glamping is strictly a ‘quiet site’ where all can enjoy the beautiful, secluded location and amazing views in peace.

“Audible music is not allowed. No loud noise is allowed at any time, and there is a strict ‘quiet time’ between 10pm and 8am.

“Campfires are not permitted on the site. There have been no noise issues or complaints regarding noise since Conwy Castle Glamping opened.

“We run a very tight ship with our accommodation businesses, to protect our guests and our neighbours.

“Our reviews undeniably support this. We employ several local part-time staff who assist with running our wider accommodation businesses.

“Our local staffing requirements will increase as the Conwy Castle Glamping business grows.”

‘Excited’

He added: “In conclusion, we are excited to build on the success of the business with the proposed addition of the four new cabins to the site.

“The site is a great showcase for Conwy and a valuable asset for our town, bringing in new guests and tourists, which in turn support all of our businesses.

“The proposal makes excellent use of unused land within the development boundary, which is separate and screened from surrounding properties to such an extent that the proposal will not visually affect nearby properties.”

But Conwy Town Council is objecting to the plans, stating their belief that it represents an “overdevelopment”.

Heritage guardians CADW said it needed more detail, referencing the development’s proximity to Conwy Castle, Conwy Town Walls, Plas Mawr, and the site of a Medieval King’s Hall and wardrobe on Rosehill Street.

The plans will likely be discussed at a future planning committee meeting at Conwy’s Coed Pella HQ.

