Town council says it only heard of sale of police station after a press release was issued

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

Councillors have said there was no consultation with them over the sale of a local police station; the town council saying it only heard of it after a press release was issued.

Yesterday, February 27, Dyfed-Powys Police announced it is to sell Narberth Police Station and relocate to a new base with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services (MAWWFRS) in nearby Spring Gardens.

The current Jesse Road station has been identified as not meeting modern day policing requirements, the force has said.

It stated: “As a result, and as part of a £10m savings plan spanning three years, a decision has been made to formally close the station and sell the property.”

Dyfed-Powys Police says it will maintain its presence in Narberth, from a new co-location base.

Reacting to the announcement, Narberth Town Council said it only heard about the sale through a press release shared by news outlets.

“Mayor Cllr Chris Walters has written to [Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner] Dafydd Llewlyn to express his disappointment in learning about the closure of Narberth Police Station and its intention to exit the town.

“No correspondence has been received by the town council in any capacity from either Mr Llewellyn or Dyfed Powys Police, and we are now seeking answers as to why the town has been overlooked for their views.

“We as a town council are very disappointed in this press release, especially as this was the first time we were made aware.”

County Councillor for Narberth, Cllr Marc Tierney said: “The Police and Crime Commissioner has informed me that Dyfed Powys Police intends to sell their police station in Narberth and co-locate their service with that of the Fire Service at Spring Gardens.

“There doesn’t appear to have been any consultation on this proposal which is disappointing. Consultation allows for the co-production of public services and an opportunity for local residents to input suggestions that may enhance the final decision.

“Therefore, I have asked for a meeting with the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable to ensure that the service in Narberth meets demand and keeps our community safe.”

Speaking about the sale and re-location, Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis has said: “This decision has come after careful evaluation to make best use of resources and deliver an effective police service that meets the needs and expectations of our communities.

“The closure and sale of this police station is a step forward in modernising and improving our services, enabling officers to continue their work with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

“The decision has been made with the best interests of taxpayers and the community in mind, as the current station does not meet modern day policing requirements and is expensive to run.

“I want to reassure our local communities that Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police is committed to maintaining the same level of service and support for our local communities, and residents and business in Narberth will see no difference.”

