Town councillor investigation discontinued after resignation

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

An Ombudsman investigation into “a concerning picture of poor behaviour, over a substantial period of time” by a former town councillor has been discontinued, but could have been referred to a tribunal if the member hadn’t resigned, a report next week will hear.

In a report before the October 2 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s standards committee, members will hear an overview of Ombudsman Code of Conduct Cases, including four separate complaints about a former member of Neyland Town Council.

The Ombudsman report for members into the unnamed former councillor says: “Between September 1, 2023 and March 11, 2024, we opened investigations following the receipt of four separate complaints that the former member had failed to observe the Code of Conduct for Members of Neyland Town Council.

“Broadly, it was alleged that the former member had failed to treat others in the council with consideration and respect; had made vexatious complaints about other members; had bullied and harassed the clerk and had brought the council and office of councillor into disrepute.

“We obtained information from the council, including copy emails, recordings and minutes of council meetings, information from the police and we interviewed the complainants, a witness at the council and the former member about the matter.

“The evidence we gathered demonstrated a concerning picture of poor behaviour, over a substantial period of time, which had affected others, which engaged the rights of others, and was not indicative of the high standards of behaviour expected of members in public life.

“During the final stages of our investigation, the former member wrote to the chair of the council informing the council of his ‘retirement’ from the council ‘on grounds of ill health,’ with immediate effect.

“The letter confirmed his effective resignation from the council and that he is no longer a member of the council. We considered carefully the appropriateness of continuing with our investigation in these circumstances.

“The former member’s resignation brought an end to his position of trust and influence on the council and it meant he no longer posed a potential risk to the rights of others or to the reputation of the council and position of councillor.

“We considered it was therefore no longer in the public interest to complete our investigation and we decided to discontinue our investigation.

“Had the former member continued to serve on the council, and were it not for his difficult personal circumstances, based on the information we had gathered, we would likely have referred the former member’s conduct to a standards committee or tribunal for determination.

“The former member was advised that, should further concerns be referred to us, we would take these discontinued matters into consideration when determining our course of action.”

Members are recommended to note the report.