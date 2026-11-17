Nation.Cymru Staff

Community volunteers and council funding have helped transform public spaces in a Welsh market town, including the restoration of fire-damaged public toilets.

Through the Ceredigion Tidy Towns Scheme, Lampeter Town Council have delivered a range of improvements, including the refurbishment, new planting, and enhanced public spaces.

At Rookery Lane, essential refurbishment works were carried out to address fire damage and restore an important community facility, and further improvements were also carried out at the town’s other public toilet facility.

New planters, trees and shrubs have were added at key locations throughout Lampeter, which the council hopes will strengthen the local identity and create a positive first impression for those arriving.

A total of 18 individual volunteers took part in the weeding and environmental improvement sessions throughout the summer, including preparations for the British Cycling Championships time trials and Lampeter Agricultural Show.

Equipment purchased through the fund, including litter-picking and maintenance tools, will now support ongoing community and volunteer efforts to keep the town tidy.

Meryl Thomas, Lampeter Town Clerk said: “This funding has helped us make a real, visible difference to Lampeter, improving public facilities and creating cleaner, greener and more welcoming spaces for everyone to enjoy. Just as importantly, it has brought people together, with local volunteers giving their time and energy to help care for our town.

“We are proud of what has been achieved and the community spirit behind it. These improvements are about more than how Lampeter looks; they are about creating a town that residents can feel proud of, that businesses can thrive in, and that visitors will want to return to.”

Councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet member responsible for Economy and Regeneration, added: “It’s wonderful to see the difference these improvements have made across Lampeter.

“Attractive, well-cared-for public spaces are important to the people who live and work here, as well as those visiting the town. I’d like to thank everyone who has played a part in making Lampeter an even more welcoming place.”

Delivered by Ceredigion County Council’s Cynnal y Cardi team and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund(UKSPF), the Ceredigion Tidy Towns Scheme supported towns across Ceredigion to improve public spaces.

The scheme aimed to boost local pride, support businesses, enhance the visitor experience and encourage communities to take an active role in improving their surroundings.

This fund is now closed.