Town hall moves step closer to £4.7m transformation

Nation.Cymru Staff

A historic town hall is a step closer to a multimillion-pound transformation after securing National Lottery funding to help develop ambitious restoration and regeneration plans.

Welshpool Town Council made the bid for funding in June 2026, and has now received initial support of £132,241 in Development Phase funding for its Restarting Welshpool Town’s Heart project.

The funding will support a £251,281 programme to develop detailed plans for the restoration and transformation of Welshpool Town Hall, and the project also includes plans to revitalise the town centre.

The funding will allow the Council to progress the proposals for this wider regeneration programme valued at approximately £4.77 million.

A potential further grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund of approximately £4.1 million is to be considered through a second-round application.

Landmark

Welshpool Town Hall on Broad Street is one of the town’s most recognisable buildings, and has long been at the centre of the town’s civic, commercial and community life, fulfilling a historic role as a market and public meeting place.

However, the building faces significant challenges, including accessibility, the condition of its historic fabric, energy efficiency, and the need to make its spaces more flexible and sustainable for modern community use.

Restarting Welshpool Town’s Heart aims to address these challenges while creating new opportunities for residents, businesses, community organisations and visitors.

The Council’s long-term ambition is to establish a welcoming, accessible and sustainable Town Hall that once again serves as a centre for community life, heritage, culture and local enterprise.

The Development Phase is scheduled to take place in 2027 and during this period, the Council will work with specialist advisers, community organisations, local businesses and residents to develop detailed proposals.

These will comprise architectural designs, energy-efficiency assessments, community participation, initiatives to strengthen Welshpool’s markets, tourism and town-centre economy, and a sustainable business and management plan for the building’s long-term future.

The council has said that community engagement will be central to the process so proposals reflect the needs and aspirations of the people who live, work, and spend time in Welshpool.

The project will also explore how the Town Hall can become a focal point for wider town-centre regeneration, encouraging people to visit and support local businesses.

‘Excellent news’

Councillor Revd William Rowell, Mayor of Welshpool, said: “This is excellent news for Welshpool and a significant step towards securing the future of our Town Hall.

“The Town Hall has been part of the town’s life for generations, but we know that it needs urgent investment if it is to continue serving our community for generations to come.

“Our ambition is about much more than restoring a historic building. We want to create a welcoming, accessible and vibrant place that brings people together, supports our town centre and celebrates everything that makes Welshpool special.

“We are extremely grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to National Lottery players for giving us the opportunity to turn these ambitions into detailed, deliverable plans.

“We look forward to working with residents, businesses and community partners as the project develops.”

Andrew White, Director for Wales, The National Lottery Heritage Fund added: “We’re delighted to support the development of plans for Welshpool Town Hall, a building that has played a central role in the town’s story for generations.

“Thanks to National Lottery players this funding will help bring together the expertise, evidence and community engagement needed to develop a sustainable vision that will secure the building’s future and maximise its benefits for local people and visitors.”