Town hosts celebration of Filipino heritage in north Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A community celebration in a north Wales town brought together healthcare workers, local leaders and residents to mark the contribution of its Filipino community.

Attendees at Rhyl’s annual Philippine Independence Day celebrations, Kalayaan 2026, described it as a “powerful display of culture, unity and inclusion”.

Organised by the Philippine Nurses Association UK (PNA UK) Wales Chapter in collaboration with the Equality Department at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), the event was held at the historic Town Hall.

Among those attending were Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl Chair Craig Sparrow, and Board member Jonathan Pico, who is a Senior Staff Nurse in Intensive Care at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Vice Chair of PNA UK Wales Chapter.

For Jonathan, the occasion went beyond marking a historic milestone. He said: “Kalayaan represents the enduring spirit of hope, unity and empowerment that continues to inspire Filipinos across the world today.

“For Filipinos living and working overseas, it also reflects the freedom to preserve our heritage, celebrate our identity with pride, build meaningful communities and create a sense of belonging wherever we may be.

“Through the Filipino spirit of Bayanihan – unity, compassion and collective community support – we continue to strengthen professional networks, support one another and make positive contributions to the communities we are proud to call home.”

Jonathan added that joining the Our Rhyl Board this year had reinforced his belief that Rhyl is “more than just a place many of us live – it is our second home”.

“As members of this community, we all have a role to play in helping shape its future,” he added.

Addressing guests, Our Rhyl Chair Craig Sparrow praised the values of dignity, determination, resilience and community spirit that define Filipino culture.

“[Our Rhyl] have a £20 million opportunity to invest in projects that will help bring new life to the town, regenerate key areas and reconnect people with all that Rhyl has to offer,” Craig explained.

“But success depends on community cooperation, passion and shared responsibility, principles that mirror exactly why we are here tonight.”

International Health Service

BCUHB Chair Dyfed Edwards described the NHS as an “International Health Service”, thanking Filipino healthcare workers for what they bring to communities across the country.

And a video message from Clwyd North MP Gill German praised the care and commitment shown by members of the Filipino community, describing them as integral to life across North Wales.

The programme also featured contributions from Rhyl Mayor Joan Butterfield MBE, BCUHB Head of Equality Ceri Harris, Eden Cuenta, Surgical Care Practitioner at Theatre, YGC, and former MP and wellbeing champion Chris Ruane OBE.

The Our Rhyl Board will increase community engagement activity this summer, attending events, workshops and meetings to gather ideas and feedback from residents as plans for Rhyl’s long-term future take shape.

Follow Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl on social media or visit Our Rhyl – A New Future for Rhyl.