Town plan sheds light on future of historic building

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A much-loved Welsh seaside town building could be put on the market again years after previous plans to sell it fell through.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has approved plans that could dictate the future use of major towns in the county with the plan for Penarth including a proposals for the future of The Kymin.

The Placemaking Plan for Penarth shows that there has been public interest in repurposing the building, which has been closed for several years, as a community meeting space.

However it goes on to argue that this won’t be possible unless a specific use or funding source can be secured and that it should instead be considered as a cafe or restaurant.

Public access

The document states: “Given its attractive setting and location the Kymin building may be well-suited for use as a café or restaurant with sea views, outdoor seating, and potentially upper-level accommodation.

“This would ensure continued public access while contributing to Penarth’s visitor economy.

“Other financially-viable uses may also be appropriate though preference should be given to options that retain a public-facing element.

“The disposal of the building could generate funds for maintenance and possible improvements to the Kymin grounds, which would remain in council ownership as public open space.

“Potential improvements include repair of existing structures, accessibility improvements, improved landscaping, and potential for new public uses such as an open-air performance space.”

The document states that the next step in this proposal would be to commence the process for marketing and disposing the building and possibly the grassed area in front of it through a long-term lease.

Use of the building would be determined by the market with solutions that retain access by the public being favoured.

The Kymin building dates back to the late 1700s to early 1800s and has changed hands between Penarth Town Council and Vale of Glamorgan Council over the years.

Vale of Glamorgan Council decided to advertise a lease to run The Kymin in 2020 following a funding dispute between it and the town council.

The local authority later decided against this plan and it was reported in 2022 that the building could be run in a similar way to the nearby Penarth Pier Pavilion, which currently has an art gallery, cinema, and cafe.

At the time it was suggested that The Kymin building be used for business meetings, open-air theatre, community fairs, weddings, and food festivals.

Other plans

Placemaking plans have also been developed for Llantwit Major and Cowbridge.

A plan for Barry is still under development and will come to cabinet members for approval at a later date.

The deputy leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Bornwen Brooks, said at a Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet meeting on Thursday, June 19, that the plans will help support bids, partnership working and “lever private sector investment in town centres”.

Vale Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said: “The first think I would like to emphasise is this is very much a live document. It is not something set in stone.

“It will change, it will evolve, over a period of time.”

He went on to add: “This document belongs to the towns of Llantwit, Cowbridge, and Penarth respectively.

“It is not a council document in that sense, although obviously the council was helping to spearhead it… and to act as a catalyst for it.

“Clearly I think this is where it is going. There will be further consultation on this as we move forward in these three towns.”

