Town welcomes new £2.3 million indoor market

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

A newly redeveloped £2.3 million indoor market has officially opened, bringing together long-standing traders and a range of new businesses in the heart of a south Wales town.

The new facility in Merthyr Tydfil is home to 13 traders who previously operated in the town’s former market, alongside 10 new enterprises, creating a mix of established stalls and new ventures.

Although the market first welcomed shoppers in December, an official opening ceremony was recently held, attended by Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant.

The new market began trading just a day after the previous market closed, ensuring continuity for traders and customers while the town centre redevelopment progressed.

The £2.3 million project was funded through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme alongside support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The indoor market is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Jayne Bryant MS said: “This new market is a fantastic example of what our Transforming Towns funding can achieve. The Welsh Government awarded £1.6 million to this project because we believe in the future of Merthyr Tydfil town centre and the people who depend on it.

“By relocating and modernising the market, we’ve not only safeguarded 22 enterprises and the livelihoods they represent, but created a fully accessible, welcoming space at the heart of the community.

“This is exactly the kind of tangible, lasting change that our Transforming Towns programme is designed to deliver — and it’s wonderful to see it brought to life here in Merthyr.”

‘Unique’

Councillor Brent Carter, leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, said: “What makes this new market unique is not just its design, but its purpose.

“This is a multi-use community hub, which offers a modern trading hall, dedicated food court, community entertainment space and flexible areas for workshops, performances, and events.

“This reflects our commitment to regeneration, supporting local businesses, creating social spaces, and building a town centre where people want to shop, meet, relax, and connect.

“Thirteen traders from the old market have joined us on this exciting new chapter, and we celebrate the arrival of 10 new enterprises.

“And we’re not stopping there. Phase two will introduce an exciting programme of evening events, celebrating the people and stories of Merthyr Tydfil through art, fashion, film, night‑time trading, and cultural activities that showcase our creativity and heritage.

“Thank you to Welsh Government, whose commitment to revitalising town centres aligns with the council’s vision to create places that are sustainable, liveable, economically active, and welcoming.”