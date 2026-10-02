Town’s community groups invited to apply for share of £1.2m wellbeing fund

Nation.Cymru Staff

A £1.2 million fund has opened to support community projects aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing in a south Wales town.

The TSUK Mental Health & Well-being Community Fund is funded through the Tata Steel Transition programme, offering grants of up to £50,000 for eligible organisations and community-led initiatives within Neath Port Talbot.

It will support local projects helping people, families and communities respond to recent changes while building stronger connections and resilience.

The fund will support projects that contribute to one or more of four key priorities:

Rebuilding social connections and peer support

Strengthening community resilience

Improving mental health and wellbeing

Addressing health-harming behaviours

Examples of activities that could receive support include community gardens, friendship and support groups, mental health awareness programmes, physical activity initiatives, projects for children and young people, volunteer training, community events, and improvements to community facilities and green spaces.

Projects can receive up to 100 per cent funding, with support available for both revenue and capital costs.

Cllr Jeremy Hurley, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economic Growth said: “We know that the changes at Tata Steel have had a significant impact on many individuals, families and communities across Neath Port Talbot. We also know the power of community, and the vital role that local groups can play to support people through periods of change.

“This new fund represents an important investment in the wellbeing of our communities and we encourage local organisations to come forward with innovative ideas for projects that bring people together, strengthen resilience and create opportunities for positive change.”

Applications are now being sought from community and voluntary organisations, charities and other eligible not-for-profit organisations based in the county borough.

Interested organisations are encouraged to discuss their proposals with the Fund Project Officer before submitting an Expression of Interest.

Invitations for Expressions of Interest will open from 30 September 2026, with applications assessed on a rolling basis. Funding must be committed by 31 May 2027 and projects completed by 30 September 2027.

For more information, eligibility guidance or to express an interest in applying, visit the Neath Port Talbot Council site here or email [email protected]

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