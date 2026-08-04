Town’s proud and joy park ‘left to rot by county council’

Martin Shipton

Llanelli’s once-glittering Parc Howard has been left to crumble into a “sad state of decay” by Carmarthenshire County Council, a town councillor has claimed.

The historic park, gifted to the people of Llanelli by Sir Stafford and Lady Howard in 1912, is now “another unloved and uncared for park”, according to Labour councillor Shaun Greaney.

While Cllr Greaney welcomed recent cash poured into the Mansion and its Museum, he says the rest of the park has been abandoned to rot, and he’s laying the blame squarely at the door of the Plaid Cymru-led county council.

He said: “The list of decay is damning. The bandstand has been condemned and fenced off. The once-popular Rose Garden was axed years ago to save cash. The exotic birds and pets once cared for by park keepers are a distant memory.

“Children’s favourites like the zip wires are in need of fixing, the swings are worn out, and the safety flooring beneath them is riddled with holes.

“Residents in my ward who remember the park in its heyday are appalled to see its current state.

“Perhaps most heartbreaking of all, the beloved duck pond, kept alive for years by volunteers from the Parc Howard Association, has run dry.”

Cllr Greaney said the association had been blocked from refilling it, and the fallout has been devastating for one particular local celebrity: Graham the Goose. The much-loved bird, who lived on the pond’s island and was adored by local children, has had to be relocated for his own safety.

“The decision to move Graham was reluctantly taken by the Parc Howard Association,” said Cllr Greaney. I blame the county council for that.”

Cllr Greaney said Llanelli Town Council had stepped in to help protect the park back in 2017, pumping in funding for improvements. But he claimed the county council has let basic maintenance slide despite the extra cash, and relations between the two authorities have grown increasingly strained.

He also pointed to what he called “operational incompetence”, citing last year’s paddling pool fiasco. The town council flagged repairs that were needed in February, yet the county council delayed the pool’s opening for weeks in the height of summer.

Cllr Greaney said: “If the town council had not aggressively intervened, the county council would have likely closed the popular attraction down altogether.Thankfully, this year the pool opened on time for the school summer holidays.”

Now he says residents are increasingly shocked and angry every time they visit the park, and he’s launching a public petition, Save Our Ancient Park, to fight any further cuts.

“I urge all Llanelli people to sign the petition. This is our park,’ he said. ‘It’s a great opportunity for the county council to prove it is listening and to put right its mistakes.”

Llanelly Urban Council

Sir Stafford Howard and his wife Katherine paid £7,750 for the estate in January 1912, then leased it to what was known at the time as Llanelly Urban Council for £5 a year for 999 years.

The grounds were to be laid out by a competent gardener as a people’s park and the mansion was to become a museum or otherwise serve the public. Sir Stafford fixed the opening for 21 September 1912, his first wedding anniversary, with the work to be finished by then.

The council accepted with gratitude. The Llanelly Mercury was more cautious, writing three days later that it hoped the conditions would be “sufficiently safeguarded in the deed of transfer, so as not to allow any quibbling over matters in the future”.

The park opened on the day set, with tennis courts and a bandstand.

The bandstand is part of why Parc Howard sits on the Cadw register of parks and gardens of special historic interest in Wales. The register description picks out its early twentieth-century bandstand, gates and railings, sunken garden and mature plantings.

Carmarthenshire County Council has been asked to comment.

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