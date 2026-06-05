Towns to receive share of £1.5m ‘Pride in Place’ funding

Mark Mansfield

Eighteen towns are set to receive equal shares of a £1.5 million funding package aimed at improving public spaces, supporting community facilities and revitalising town centres.

The investment has been awarded to Powys County Council through the UK Government’s Pride in Place Impact Fund, with each of the county’s 18 town councils due to receive around £83,000 to spend on local projects.

Councillors have agreed that the money should be distributed directly to town councils rather than retained by the county council, allowing communities to decide how it should be spent.

The funding can be used for projects focused on community spaces, public realm improvements and town centre regeneration.

Potential schemes include refurbishing community facilities, improving parks and play areas, creating public art, enhancing local amenities, improving shopfronts, bringing vacant premises back into use and supporting markets.

All 18 town councils submitted proposals after being invited to put forward schemes that align with local town and place plans.

The funding must be spent by the end of March 2027 and can only be used for capital projects, meaning it is intended to deliver lasting physical improvements.

Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, said the funding would enable communities to invest in local priorities.

He said: “This funding represents a fantastic opportunity for every town in Powys to invest in projects that will make a real difference to people’s day-to-day lives.

“By allocating an equal share to each of our 18 towns, we are ensuring that communities right across the county can benefit – whether that’s through improvements to public spaces, support for local facilities, or breathing new life into our high streets.”

He added: “What’s particularly encouraging is that all town councils have come forward with proposals that reflect their local priorities.

“This is about communities shaping their own future and taking pride in the places they live, work and visit.”

The towns set to receive funding are Brecon, Builth Wells, Crickhowell, Hay-on-Wye, Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Llanfair Caereinion, Llanfyllin, Llanidloes, Llanwrtyd Wells, Machynlleth, Montgomery, Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn, Presteigne and Norton, Rhayader, Talgarth, Welshpool and Ystradgynlais.