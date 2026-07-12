Towns vow to press on after missing Town of Culture shortlist

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Several Welsh towns that missed out on the UK’s first Town of Culture shortlist say they remain determined to develop their cultural ambitions.

Abergavenny, Abertillery, and Blaenavon submitted bids, alongside Caerleon, Monmouth, Caerphilly, and Cwmbran, but none were shortlisted for the next stage with Pontypridd and Port Talbot the only Welsh locations among the final 15.

The selected towns will now receive £60,000 to develop a full bid for the next stage of the competition to win the title, which comes with a £3 million prize fund to deliver a season of cultural events in 2028.

Blaenavon hoped to build on its international recognition as a World Heritage Site in its proposal, and the town council had already promised it would continue to work with local groups to deliver projects and events in the town “that celebrate and support Blaenavon’s culture and community”.

Nathan Matthews, the town councillor who led its culture bid, said it was “naturally disappointing” to miss out but said: “Although Blaenavon has not been shortlisted, its cultural value is not in question.

“Blaenavon’s inscription as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site in 2000 places it among the world’s most significant cultural sites and is visited annually by thousands of people from across the globe.”

Dr Matthews said there will still be benefits from the work put into the bid, alongside ongoing efforts to maintain the heritage status awarded in recognition of its contribution to the iron and coal industries and how, the councillor said Blaenavon: “helped shape the modern world.”

The bid had proposed a number of projects and Dr Matthews said: “We believe many of them remain achievable and worth pursuing and could support the future strategy for the World Heritage Site. This has not been a wasted endeavour.

“Blaenavon Town Council remains committed to working with the Blaenavon World Heritage Site Partnership and the wider community to develop and deliver cultural initiatives that benefit residents and local businesses.”

Neighbouring Abergavenny had also put itself forward for the title, highlighting the range of artists working in the community, projects and groups that already take place and venues in the town viewed as one of the most attractive in the region.

Dr Matthews said a closer working relationship between both towns is already being developed as a result: “Blaenavon has recently signed a Clustering Charter for Tourism and Culture with Abergavenny Town Council, and we look forward to sharing ideas and collaborating for the benefit of both towns.”

While both towns along with Caerleon, famed for its Roman amphitheatre, and Monmouth hoped to build on their historical legacies the new town of Cwmbran, which will celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2029, also put its name forward.

Community council chairman Gareth Lloyd-Tolman also admitted disappointment at being overlooked but pointed out the town remains a home for events, such as the Crow Fest music festival at Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday, July 18.

“Many of the activities we highlighted to the bid team will be going ahead anyway, with Crowfest at Cwmbran Stadium next Saturday a first step,” said Cllr Lloyd-Tolman: “We also recognise the valuable work of the Congress Theatre and Llantarnam Grange art centre in providing a varied cultural offer.

“The application process has allowed existing partnerships to strengthen and highlighted the abundant and varied cultural offer in Cwmbran. These partnerships and links will continue to grow and develop in anticipation of a future bid.

“Cwmbran is a great place to live, to visit and to enjoy and we remain committed to supporting events and activities that add to the rich cultural, sporting and destination offer of our town.”

Both councillors congratulated Pontypridd and Port Talbot on making the shortlist from nearly 400 applications across the UK.