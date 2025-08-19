Toxic warnings issued at popular Welsh beauty spots

A Welsh council has issued warnings to visitors against entering the water at two areas of outstanding natural beauty in Wales.

Residents and visitors have received the warnings from Caerphilly County Borough Council after the detection of toxic blue-green algae.

The algae, identified in the lake at Parc Cwm Darran and Pen-y-Fan pond, produces toxins that can be harmful to both humans and animals.

The public is being advised to avoid contact with the water and to ensure that pets, particularly dogs, do not enter the lake.

Caerphilly County Borough Council added that fishing at the site has been suspended until further notice.

An council spokesperson said: “The parks team confirmed that there is also blue-green algae at Pen-y-Fan Pond. Fishing is permitted as the club has a risk assessment in place but no other water-based activities are allowed.

“Dogs should not be allowed to enter the water.”

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, occurs naturally in rivers, streams and lakes.

The algae can produce toxins harmful to both humans and animals, causing rashes and irritation, and illness if swallowed.

Blue-green algae, though naturally occurring, can rapidly multiply during warm and still conditions leading to blooms that can be hazardous.

If ingested the toxins produced by the algae can be fatal to wild animals, livestock, and domestic pets.

In humans exposure can cause skin irritation and swallowing contaminated water may lead to a range of health issues.

While no human fatalities have been recorded in the UK serious symptoms have been reported including:

Skin rashes

Eye irritation

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Fever

Muscle and joint pain

Should pets come in contact with the water, owners should wash the animal with clean water and seek precautionary advice from a vet, environmental health officers have said.

