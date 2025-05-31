Trade Secretary to meet US counterpart in bid to secure steel tariff exemption

The Trade Secretary will meet his US counterpart next week as the UK seeks to set a timeline for its exemption from US President Donald Trump’s steel tariffs.

The meeting will come after Mr Trump said he was doubling tariffs on imports of steel from 25% to 50%.

The UK struck a deal with Washington for import taxes on its steel to be removed weeks ago, but its implementation has not been finalised.

Trade officials and negotiators are planning to speak to the US as soon as they can to understand the implications of Mr Trump’s latest steel tariffs.

They want to secure a timeline for the UK-US deal to be implemented as quickly as possible in the coming weeks.

Timings

Jonathan Reynolds will meet US trade representative Jamieson Greer to discuss timings for the deal to be in place when both attend the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) meeting in Paris next week.

Earlier this week, a federal court blocked many of the sweeping Trump tariffs imposed on imports from countries around the world, but left some in place, including those on foreign steel and aluminium.

On Thursday, a federal appeals court said it was allowing Mr Trump to continue collecting import taxes for now.

On Friday, Mr Trump announced he would double the tariff rate on steel to 50%, starting on June 4.

A Government spokesperson said: “The UK was the first country to secure a trade deal with the US earlier this month and we remain committed to protecting British business and jobs across key sectors, including steel.

“We are engaging with the US on the implications of the latest tariff announcement and to provide clarity for industry.”

The agreement, known as the economic prosperity deal, is expected to be presented to Parliament before it comes into force.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

