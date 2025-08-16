Traders say council changes to free car parking plans don’t go far enough

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Traders and local politicians in Cardiff have criticised the council for not going far enough in its compromise over plans to get rid of free parking across the city.

Last year, Cardiff Council announced that it would look at getting rid of free parking at a number of locations, including car parks in Llandaff, Whitchurch, Rhiwbina and Canton.

Recently, the council said that it would revise its original plan and propose an allowance of 30 minutes free parking instead of two hours.

The updated Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) by the council is currently out for consultation. Representations must be submitted before Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Worried

Chair of the Cowbridge Road East Traders’ Association, Zohaib Hussain, explained how business owners felt two hours free parking was “perfect” in allowing shoppers enough time to do everything they need to on the high street.

Now, they are worried customers will decide to shop at larger retail parks where they can park without having to pay.

Part of Cardiff Council’s motivation behind getting rid of free parking is to encourage more people to travel by walking or cycling.

Other amendments to the council’s original proposal include reduced car parking charges on Sundays (where applicable), expanded season tickets for discounted parking at long stay car parks and increased charges for some longer stay parking.

Passing trade

Cowbridge Road East is one of the main routes in and out of Cardiff city centre and Zohaib said that as a result, passing trade is “extremely important” for traders there.

He added that there are reasons beyond shopping why 30 minutes wouldn’t be enough.

Zohaib said: “We spoke to a lot of different shops. We spoke to places of worship.

“On a Friday prayer for example you have got about 200 people visiting the mosque.

“On a Sunday you have the congregation visiting for about three hours. We spoke to pharmacies and the doctors surgeries.

“If you park your car and go to the doctor, that is not 30 minutes. If you go to visit the pharmacy and pick up your script, sometimes the wait times were over 30 minutes.

“To do a weekly shop, it wasn’t 30 minutes.”

High Street in Llandaff is another location where many people make use of two hours free parking to visit their GP surgery and the pharmacy.

Conservative Cardiff Council ward member for the area, Cllr Sean Driscoll, said he didn’t think 30 minutes was enough there either.

He said: The council’s new offer of just 30 minutes free parking is just not long enough to visit the doctor and collect a prescription, or even support our shops and hospitality businesses who need our support more than ever.

“These new proposals will damage our High Street and discriminates against older people.”

Cllr Driscoll was vocal in his opposition to the original plans to scrap free parking across the city and a petition set up by him calling for an end to the scheme has so far gained 3,599 signatures.

He also criticised the timing of the consultation on the council’s updated plans.

Cllr Driscoll added: “Holding the consultation during school holidays is unacceptable.

“A lot of people are away [and] the council should allow more time.”

