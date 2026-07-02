Traders say parking changes hurting city’s businesses

A city’s traders have claimed a reduction in free parking hours is hurting their businesses.

In December 2025, Cardiff Council rolled out changes to some of its car parks across the city, reducing the two hours free parking previously available to residents to only 30 minutes.

Canton, in the west of the city, was one of the areas where free parking was reduced and, six months later, traders in Cowbridge Road East say they feel a difference.

Stavros Constantinou, who runs Stavros Constantinou Hairdressing, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “It’s not very popular and it is quieter because in the old days you come along park for two hours free and then pay if you want to stay longer.

“Now they’ve got only a half-hour free which doesn’t give people time to do their shopping.”

Mr Constantinou said running a small business is already difficult as “everything’s gone up from rates to water rates to some parking rates”.

Cheryl, who works in Jah Beauty, said: “[The two-hour free parking] was very helpful for the business, but now that [free parking] is 30 minutes it’s hard for people to go around, look for what they want, and try as much as possible.”

She said she has “definitely” noticed lower footfall since the parking charges were changed.

Craig Martin, who runs New Foundations, told the LDRS: “This change took place a few weeks before Christmas last year and I felt the full effect over Christmas which is my best time to bring money into the shop. We were down thousands of pounds “

A Cardiff Council spokesman said: “Council-operated car parks cost money to run, maintain, and enforce and are also subject to taxes. Even ‘free’ parking has a cost meaning taxpayers would otherwise subsidise private vehicle use.

“The revised charges ensure the service can be maintained for residents and visitors. Following public consultation the first 30 minutes remains free to support short trips to local shops.

“Charges then start from £1, which is far lower than comparable cities. At these car parks parking is always free for Blue Badge holders and for all motorists after 6pm.

“We are monitoring the use of these car parks through surveys and will cross-compare this information with data collected before the changes were made. Feedback from businesses will be considered although we have not received evidence to date of any reduced sales or footfall. We would welcome any such evidence as part of the review if it is available from traders.”