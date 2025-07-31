Trading Standards issues counterfeit Labubu toys warning

A Welsh council’s trading standards department has issued a warning to retailers and consumers regarding the sale of counterfeit “Labubu by Pop Mart” toys.

The collectible designer toys have gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, leading to long queues at Pop Mart stores and high resale prices.

Monmouthshire Trading Standards officers have been visiting retailers throughout Monmouthshire to provide advice and remove counterfeit Labubu toys that pose a safety risk to young children.

Poor quality

Many of the fake products removed from sale are poorly made, with eyes, hands and feet which break off easily, and have poor quality stitching.

In addition, some of the products do not carry the legally required safety labelling, such as the CE or UKCA mark, or the name and address of a supplier based in the UK.

People who have bought the toys are being advised to check that they are genuine and safe, and only to buy from reputable suppliers.

Retailers are advised to ensure that the toys they sell comply with safety regulations. Guidance on toy safety requirements can be found on the Business Companion website.

Any retailers have uncertainty about the compliance of the toys, are strongly recommended to remove them from sale and consult with the supplier.

Genuine Pop Mart Labubu toys are exclusively marketed and sold only by Pop Mart.

Due diligence

Retailers are also urged to exercise due diligence when dealing with cold callers offering toys, food, soft drinks, or other commodities.

They are also being warned that it is essential to verify the legitimacy of the business before accepting any goods. Failure to comply with these guidelines and selling counterfeit or unsafe toys which cause injury may result in criminal and civil action against the retailer.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “This is a prime example of where the latest trend has been quickly adapted by criminals, flooding the market with cheap, unsafe copy products.

“These put the most precious and youngest of us at significant risk. Please don’t think you’re getting a bargain and report any seen on sale to Trading Standards.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

