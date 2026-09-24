Traffic chaos across Welsh capital with work taking place on key routes

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

Cardiff city centre has descended into traffic chaos as works are carried out on several key roads.

In February this year, work began on Castle Street to make the temporary road layout and cycleway permanent.

While the road remains open to traffic, congestion is regularly piling up across the length of the street, through Duke Street and onto North Road.

Temporary traffic lights have also been set up on at the junction of Castle Street and Westgate Street, contributing to the congestion.

One commuter said: “I got the first bus of the day from north Cardiff and usually make it to the city centre by 7.45am but we hit the traffic at the bottom of Cathedral Road and it took about 25 minutes to get from there to Westgate Street. It was chaos.”

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The work taking place on Castle Street is necessary to deliver cleaner air, safer and more sustainable travel options, and a more attractive city centre.

“The scheme includes a range of improvements, including a fully segregated cycleway, upgraded junctions, resurfaced roads, improved footways, enhanced bus infrastructure, and new landscaping.

“Work began on site on 23 February and was expected to take approximately 52 weeks to complete.

“Major projects of this scale and complexity are planned with contingencies to ensure progress can be maintained where additional work is identified during construction.

“Following the discovery of ground conditions requiring further work, the programme has been adjusted slightly, however we are working closely with the contractor so that the project remains within the overall completion schedule.

“The council hasn’t received any complaints from the public about traffic concerns.

“We recognise that construction work can cause disruption and are grateful for the continued understanding of everyone affected.

“Once complete, the scheme will create a safer, greener and more accessible route through the heart of Cardiff, benefiting residents and visitors alike.”

Congestion has been heavy in other parts of the city during peak times as well, as work continues on Callaghan Square as part of plans to develop the Cardiff Crossrail network.

The first phase of the project will see a new tram-train connection built between Cardiff Central and Cardiff Bay.

The twin-track tramway will be built through Callaghan Square and has seen temporary traffic arrangements brought to the area.

The following temporary traffic arrangements were introduced on September 20:

Bute Street (from Butetown at its junction with Callaghan Square) will be open for northbound traffic

Traffic travelling north towards Herbert Street/Tyndall Street will be required to turn left. This will allow traffic to travel westbound or make use of Callaghan Square to travel northbound or eastbound, via the roundabout.

There will be no southbound access onto Bute Street from the Callaghan Square junction

Streets located south of Callaghan Square off Bute Street will only be accessible from the south – Diversion routes are Lloyd George Avenue and Dumballs Road.

Works to redevelop Kingsway in the city centre are also causing disruption.

Plans to transform a part of Kingsway into a public space were recently approved by Cardiff Council.

The main space of the public square will be centred around the meeting point between Boulevard De Nantes and the Kingsway junction.

It was put forward in response to the need for “enhanced pedestrian and cycle connectivity, improved accessibility, and a more engaging public realm”.

According to the plans, the project will deliver a completely pedestrianised area with well-lit crossings, wide pavements, and integration with Friary Gardens and Cathays Park in addition to other urban greenery, benches, and small cafe spill-outs.

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