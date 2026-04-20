Traffic orders to be put in place for popular beauty spot

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

New traffic orders to “prevent indiscriminate parking” are set to be put in place at a popular Welsh beauty spot.

The new restrictions are proposed for Pontneathvaughan Road, Glynneath, where many people park for visits to the popular Waterfall Country trails in Pontneddfechan.

The area, which is popular with tourists, has been known for having issues with parking and road congestion particularly during the busy summer months.

However, in 2024 plans were announced for the multimillion pound development of a visitor infrastructure scheme in the village which will include a new car park, retail shop, welfare facilities, and tourist accommodation.

This led to a decision by Neath Port Talbot Council in April of 2026, to place parking restrictions along the B4242 Pontneathvaughan Road to prevent “indiscriminate parking in the interest of road safety and encourage the use of the pay and display car park”.

The report said: “A new car parking area is being constructed at B4242 Pontneathvaughan Road, Glynneath.

“As part of the works associated with the car park, traffic regulation orders are required on the public highway around the access/egress of the site to improve visibility.

“The traffic regulation orders will improve sightlines and prevent indiscriminate parking in the interest of road safety.

“Further parking restrictions are proposed for the classified road adjacent to the car park and the existing concrete lay by to encourage the use of the pay and display car park as opposed to parking on the public road.”

The development plans for Pontneddfechan were first put forward by the local authority in order to “ease visitor pressures” in an area known as one of the most popular tourist attractions in the borough with its stunning waterfalls, scenery and countryside.

They were approved unanimously by members at a council planning committee on December 17, 2024, and came after a successful funding application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund worth over £7m.

The latest traffic regulation orders were given approval to be advertised and if no objections are received will be implemented.