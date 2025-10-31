Traffic wardens could work extra hours to clamp down on parking offences

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Council traffic wardens could work later into the evenings and at weekends amid concerns parking offences are going unpunished.

At present the wardens, known as enforcement or environmental officers, work two shift patterns between 7am and 7pm but only between Mondays and Fridays with no weekend working.

Councillors were told in July a review of how many wardens are required in Torfaen, and working hours, was under way but it has now been confirmed that had been put on pause as council officers were busy with getting a camera car ready for use.

Camera car

The long promised camera equipped car, intended to catch drivers ignoring certain traffic regulations such as no parking on school zig-zags without having to stop and issue tickets, is finally due to be brought into use from the first week of November.

Purchasing the specially equipped car has been under consideration since at least March 2024 and in July councillors were told it was expected to be in use by October, after the council had already missed its own September target.

Council officers have said the car would also help it decide whether it needs to employ more civil enforcement officers after councillors called for an increase to better police parking and other traffic restrictions.

At the council’s October meeting Blaenavon independent member Janet Jones asked for an update on the review of the traffic wardens and their working hours.

Double yellow lines

She said she and other councillors were “grateful” more double yellow lines have been laid but said: “They remain ineffective as enforcement only takes place Monday to Friday. Nothing after 5pm and nothing on a weekend, when 90 per cent of issues occur.”

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Borough Council’s Labour cabinet member responsible, said work on the review of officers’ hours had been “paused to deliver the camera car”.

She said it would “soon be fully operational” and the review will resume and consider “extending working hours to include evenings and weekends to ensure a more effective and responsive service across the borough.”

In June council leader Anthony Hunt told councillors the authority currently employs four full-time enforcement officers who work shifts from 7am to 3pm and what he called a “pm” shift from 11am to 7pm.

Torfaen council has said the car is fitted with CCTV to record footage of any cars parked illegally outside schools, in bus stops or on zig-zag lines and any drivers caught parked illegally during its first fortnight of operation, from Monday, November 3 will be issued with a written warning.

From Monday, November 17, drivers found to be parked in excluded areas will be automatically sent a penalty charge notice.