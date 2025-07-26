‘Tragedy waiting to happen’: Residents’ lorry fears at quarry

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Members of a Welsh community have written to their local council objecting to plans for a quarry “extension” with a new “waste transfer station”.

Neighbours living close to Plas Gwilym Quarry on Llysfaen Road fear an increase in noise, dust, and traffic at the site, which residents claim is already affecting their safety.

Dewi Jones, of Jennings Building and Civil Engineering Limited, has applied to Conwy County Council’s planning department.

Mr Jones is seeking permission to “consolidate previous planning consents”.

This new permission would see the quarry used for “waste receiving, processing, and the operation of a waste-transfer station”, together with “an extension allowing land to be used for stockpiling material”.

But residents living near the site have written to Conwy Council, raising fears about any increase in activity and articulated lorries travelling the narrow stretch of road.

“Increase in dust”

In a letter to Conwy’s planning department, resident Beryl Edwards, of Plas Gwilym, said: “There is no footpath between Plas Gwilym Road and the entrance to the quarry, a distance of approximately 50yds. Parked cars in this same zone already means that travel is restricted to one car at a time.

“Pedestrians, some pushing prams, already face a potentially dangerous situation, and school children commuting to and from local schools already have to negotiate this narrow stretch of road.”

Neighbour Lizzy Hill also wrote to Conwy in objection. “I have noticed an increase in dust over the last few months, coming from both the huge lorries that carry the waste materials and from the quarry itself,” she said.

“Traffic – the increase in size and frequency of Jennings’ lorries – is worrying on such a small, narrow road.

“Has the road been inspected by engineers to check it’s suitable for 26-tonne articulated lorries frequently going up and down fully loaded?”

She added: “Llysfaen Road is single track adjacent to my property boundary with no footpath for pedestrians.

“Walking up there, particularly in winter months after dark, feels terrifying as you have to walk in the road, and cars and lorries don’t have room to pass safely.

“Lots of children walk that way to and from school, and I have previously contacted the council saying we need a footpath.

“This is a tragedy waiting to happen. This should be considered when allowing an increase in heavy goods vehicles to and from the quarry site!”

“Not suitable”

In their letter to Conwy, resident J.D Smith said: “Llysfaen Road is not suitable for the size of lorries proposed, indeed, for any large lorries.

“It is narrow with no pavement either side from Plas Gwilym Road to the quarry entrance.

“There is a large footfall on the road including children, the elderly, and parents with pushchairs. How can this be safe without pavements?

“This is a residential area and should not have lorries travelling up and down Llysfaen Road, especially one that exceeds (a speed limit of) 20mph whilst travelling up the road to the quarry.

“Noise and dust levels would increase to unacceptable levels as has been seen on similar sites around the UK.”

Clwyd-West MS Darren Millar added: “Over recent months, I have received consistent correspondence from individuals living in close proximity to Plas Gwilym Quarry, who are increasingly affected by the noise, dust, and traffic generated by current quarrying operations.

“While it is acknowledged that the operators are taking steps to mitigate the direct impact, it is clear these efforts have not been sufficient to prevent a detrimental effect on residents’ daily lives and overall quality of life.”

In a planning statement, Jennings Building and Civil Engineering Limited said: “Existing and proposed environmental controls demonstrate that the proposed development will not cause new, or exacerbate any existing, unacceptable risk of harm to health, biodiversity, and/or local amenity.

“The site is currently regulated under an environmental permit issued by Natural Resources Wales.

“As such a programme of site management will be agreed for the duration of the development to ensure no unacceptable environmental, human health, or amenity impacts.”

