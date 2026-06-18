Train crash could have been avoided if driver had used emergency system – report

Neil Lancefield, Press Association Transport Correspondent

A fatal train crash could have been avoided if a driver had used an emergency system designed to reduce speed, an investigation has found.

They stated it had “not occurred to them” to use their train’s manually operated sander, according to a report into a head-on collision between two trains in mid Wales on October 21 2024.

Passenger David Tudor Evans, 66, died “as a consequence of the collision”, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

Four other people were seriously hurt in what was Britain’s first fatal crash involving multiple trains in more than a quarter of a century.

It happened near Talerddig in Powys on a rural section of the Cambrian line, which is predominantly single track with loops to allow trains travelling in opposite directions to pass each other.

Despite braking, a westbound Transport for Wales (TfW) train failed to stop as intended inside a loop and rejoined the single line too soon, crashing into an oncoming train run by the same operator.

The RAIB said this happened because the westbound train’s wheels were sliding, which can be a particular issue in autumn when fallen leaves make tracks slippery.

The class 158 trains involved in the crash have two systems – one automatic and one manual – to dispense sand between wheels and rails when extra grip is needed.

The RAIB revealed in an interim report in April last year that the westbound train’s automatic system did not work in the moments before the crash because of several failures, including blocked hoses, electrical faults and incorrectly installed plates measuring the flow rate of sand.

In its full report published on Thursday, the RAIB said the driver did not deploy the emergency sanding system, which is done by pressing a yellow plunger in the cab.

The system discharged sand as expected when tested after the crash.

Investigators calculated that the train would have stopped within the loop as planned if the manual sander was used when its emergency brake was activated.

The RAIB said a rule book for TfW drivers states they should deploy the emergency sander “when a train is unable to stop in the usual distance” and its use may avoid a collision.

But the driver – who was not identified in the report – did not recall “any training” on the system and had not previously used it, according to the report.

The report noted that “they stated that it had not occurred to them to use it on the night of the accident”, which may be because they initially believed the train would slow down without further intervention.

‘Lack of clarity’

An RAIB survey of other TfW drivers after the accident “revealed a lack of clarity” about the circumstances requiring the system to be used, investigators said.

The westbound train travelled approximately 1,080 metres (0.7 miles) beyond its intended stopping position before the collision.

It was moving at about 24mph when the crash happened, while the other train was travelling at about 6mph.

Mr Tudor Evans was a passenger on the westbound train.

Three other people on the train – including the guard – were seriously injured, while at least 18 suffered minor injuries.

Damage to the cab of the eastbound train trapped the driver, who was also seriously injured.

The other five people onboard that train reported minor injuries.

The report made nine recommendations aimed about reducing the likelihood and mitigating the consequences of a similar event, including urging TfW to review how drivers are trained.

Andrew Hall, the RAIB’s chief inspector of rail accidents, described the Talerddig crash as “a tragedy”.

He said: “Widely varying levels of grip between steel wheels and steel rails is an inherent issue for railways and a lot of effort goes into managing this and its possible consequences.

“That can involve the way track and the surrounding area is maintained, the way trains and signalling systems are designed, and the way trains are operated and maintained.

“The Talerddig investigation found factors associated with several of these areas, and related to the way different parts of the overall railway system interacted.”

He added: “I sincerely hope the lessons of this accident deliver lasting safety improvements.”

Safety

TfW and Network Rail said in a joint statement: “Safety remains our highest priority for both our customers and colleagues.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and loved ones of David Tudor Evans and those passengers injured in the incident, and we continue to support our colleagues who were injured or affected.

“Network Rail and Transport for Wales welcome the publication of the Rail Accident Investigation Branch’s final report into this incident and have co-operated fully with the investigation throughout.

“While incidents of this nature are extremely rare on our rail network, we remain committed to working together as an industry to carefully consider the report’s recommendations to help prevent a similar incident in the future.”

Dave Calfe, general secretary at train drivers’ union Aslef, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of David Tudor Evans, who tragically lost his life that day, and with those who were injured, including our member.

“We welcome the recommendations in the report and will assist their implementation to ensure incidents like this become even rarer on Wales’s railway.”