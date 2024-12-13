Train times across Wales and the Borders set to change this weekend

Rail passengers are being urged to check their journeys carefully as the most significant timetable change in decades takes place this Sunday (15 December).

The timing of nearly every service across the South Wales Mainline, the Marches Line between Newport and Shrewsbury, and on other routes across the Wales and Borders network will bring more consistency for passengers, with trains departing at the same time past the hour and from the same platforms.

The timetable changes have taken four years to develop and will see increases in the number of services on some routes and later evening services from Swansea and Cardiff.

Significant changes

Transport for Wales’ Planning and Performance Director Colin Lea said: “This is the most significant timetable change in a generation for mainline services.

“We’ve invested £800 million in new trains and now is the time to really make the most of them. We’ve been working towards this timetable for four years and the consistency it will deliver will be a massive improvement for many customers.

“While this is a major change, there are also big improvements planned for the North Wales Coast and Cambrian lines in the next 18 months with newer trains and capacity improvements.”

Greater frequency

Nick Millington, Network Rail Route Director for Wales & Borders, said: “This timetable change is going to be significant with faster journeys, more frequent train services and more seats across our network.

“Our passengers depend on services to get them to where they need to go and these changes are all part of building a better, more reliable, and sustainable railway as we work in partnership with Transport for Wales to deliver the best for Wales & Borders.”

To see how your journey will change, visit: https://tfw.wales/plan-a-journey and enter journey details for a date after 15 December.

Key changes to the new timetable Significantly more stops at Pontyclun, Llanharan and Pencoed – increase in total daily services from 38 per day to 59. A 55% increase. Increase in Swanline services during peak hours to 1 train per hour (Baglan, Briton Ferry, Skewen and Llansamlet). Two extra Milford Haven services and a more evenly spaced service to Fishguard Harbour which removes a six-hour gap without trains during the middle of the day. The last train from Cardiff to Maesteg via Bridgend is now later – at 11:24pm. Later last train from Swansea to Cardiff leaving at 11:30pm Monday to Friday. More consistent departures with more trains leaving at the same time past each hour. Maesteg services towards Cardiff will now run through to Ebbw Vale, rather than Cheltenham Spa. Cheltenham Spa services will start and end at Cardiff Central. Instigation of the changes brought about by the Strategic Timetable Review on the Cambrian and Heart of Wales lines. Introduction of brand new Class 756 trains on the Core Valley Lines (starting November) and dedicated active travel trains with extra bike spaces, a full refit and a dedicated livery for the Heart of Wales line. Some changes to the calling pattern on certain services between Cardiff and Manchester Piccadilly, to speed up some trains and deliver a standard pattern in the timetable. Some local services between West Wales and Cardiff will now use Platform 0 at Cardiff Central. The North Wales Branches will continue to have 100% of journeys on new fleet and the North Wales Mainline with over 80% of journeys on new fleet. Overall, over 87% of journeys will be on new fleet for North Wales services from December 2024 timetable.

