Trainee social workers studying through Open University

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Trainee social workers are able to study for qualifications through the Open University rather than having to attend courses in person, councillors have been told.

Torfaen Borough Council has, over the past year, overhauled how its children’s services department works and switched from organising social workers into four geographically based area teams by teams intended to mirror how a child moves through the care and support system.

Members of the council’s children’s and families scrutiny committee were told at their most recent meeting it is too soon to say if the reorganisation, introduced following concerns at rising numbers in care and escalating costs, has been a success despite positive indications.

Torfaen has the highest rate of children looked after per 10,000 of the population under 18 in Wales and this has been the case since 2016.

When councillors discussed changes to the service they also asked if any research has been conducted into why the number of social work students has been falling in Wales since 2016.

A report for the committee also said there are more people leaving the social work profession than joining it and Wales has fewer social workers per 10,000 people than any other UK nation.

Jacalyn Richards, head of children and family services for the borough council, said she wasn’t aware of any specific research but “anecdotally” believed high profile cases involving children’s services could put people off the profession.

She said: “Anecdotally I don’t think it’s helpful some of the national cases reported in the press. It is a really difficult job to undertake.”

She said the council aims to put two employees through a training scheme annually, and will put more forward when funding is available.

She said while that previously involved having to attend university in recent years it has been possible to follow the qualification through the Open University which she said has “opened up more opportunities.”

Labour councillor Rose Seabourne asked if the opportunities to undertake qualifications with the Open University are advertised “locally to residents”.

Ms Richards said she wasn’t aware of that being advertised as staff have to have worked for the authority “for a period of time” to be eligible to be put forward for the fully funded course. There is an expectation if someone leaves the authority within three years of qualifying they would pay back the fees.