Trains to get Union flag paint job under nationalisation plans
Trains will be given a Union flag-inspired red, white and blue paint job as part of the UK Government’s rail-nationalisation plans.
State-owned company Great British Railways unveiled its branding on Tuesday, before it is rolled out to trains, websites and stations from next spring.
The “striking and memorable design” was developed in-house, to maximise value for money, the Department for Transport said.
The seven major train operators already nationalised have so far kept the branding of their previous operators.
The new livery will mark a stark change from the “Rail Blue” colour scheme that defined publicly owned British Rail’s trains from the mid-1960s to the 1980s.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m immensely proud to unveil the new look for Great British Railways as we deliver landmark legislation to nationalise our trains and reform the railway so it better serves passengers.
“This isn’t just a paint job, it represents a new railway, casting off the frustrations of the past and focused entirely on delivering a proper public service for passengers.
“With fares frozen, a bold new look and fundamental reforms becoming law, we are building a railway Britain can rely on and be proud of.”
The branding will gradually be rolled out across a number of publicly owned train operators from next spring.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
In-your-face ugly; costly and unnecessary; and an up-you sign to anyone believing in rail devolution, coming on top of the Liverpool-Hull funding scandal. Labour just doesn’t get it. TfW must take care to keep its identity in its livery and if possible refuse access to the flag-waving new GBR colours.
Rolling stock TOC is devolved , its called TFW ,Transport for Wales , Rail infrastructure is not devolved as in 2005 and 2007 the then Welsh government Labour and supported by Plaid Cymru in the then Welsh Assembly when asked did not want it, the only Rail Infrastructure devolved is the core valley line currently
What English Imperialist Blockhead thought of this nonsense?
Revolting.
Can TFR cover the London route?
There’s no reason why some of the Avanti and GWR rolling stock couldn’t be transferred to TfW to run alternate services to London. Additional consumer choice would drive up standards for everyone.
As it’s a foreign flag, how much import tariff do we charge if one dares to emerge from the Severn Tunnel?
More assimilationist British nationalist semiotics then. Starmer desperate to hold on to Scotland and Wales. Pathetic really.
The empire flag is tasteless.
“All aboard the Glasgow Rangers express”