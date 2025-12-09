Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Trains to get Union flag paint job under nationalisation plans

09 Dec 2025 2 minute read
A new Great British Railways branded train. Photo Department for Transport/PA Wire

Trains will be given a Union flag-inspired red, white and blue paint job as part of the UK Government’s rail-nationalisation plans.

State-owned company Great British Railways unveiled its branding on Tuesday, before it is rolled out to trains, websites and stations from next spring.

The “striking and memorable design” was developed in-house, to maximise value for money, the Department for Transport said.

The seven major train operators already nationalised have so far kept the branding of their previous operators.

The new livery will mark a stark change from the “Rail Blue” colour scheme that defined publicly owned British Rail’s trains from the mid-1960s to the 1980s.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m immensely proud to unveil the new look for Great British Railways as we deliver landmark legislation to nationalise our trains and reform the railway so it better serves passengers.

“This isn’t just a paint job, it represents a new railway, casting off the frustrations of the past and focused entirely on delivering a proper public service for passengers.

“With fares frozen, a bold new look and fundamental reforms becoming law, we are building a railway Britain can rely on and be proud of.”

The branding will gradually be rolled out across a number of publicly owned train operators from next spring.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gary225
Gary225
2 hours ago

In-your-face ugly; costly and unnecessary; and an up-you sign to anyone believing in rail devolution, coming on top of the Liverpool-Hull funding scandal. Labour just doesn’t get it. TfW must take care to keep its identity in its livery and if possible refuse access to the flag-waving new GBR colours.

13
Reply
PAUL NEWMAN
PAUL NEWMAN
47 minutes ago
Reply to  Gary225

Rolling stock TOC is devolved , its called TFW ,Transport for Wales , Rail infrastructure is not devolved as in 2005 and 2007 the then Welsh government Labour and supported by Plaid Cymru in the then Welsh Assembly when asked did not want it, the only Rail Infrastructure devolved is the core valley line currently

0
Reply
Keith Parry
Keith Parry
2 hours ago

What English Imperialist Blockhead thought of this nonsense?

10
Reply
Valley Girl
Valley Girl
2 hours ago

Revolting.

1
Reply
Valley Girl
Valley Girl
2 hours ago

Can TFR cover the London route?

0
Reply
Fred
Fred
5 minutes ago
Reply to  Valley Girl

There’s no reason why some of the Avanti and GWR rolling stock couldn’t be transferred to TfW to run alternate services to London. Additional consumer choice would drive up standards for everyone.

0
Reply
J Jones
J Jones
1 hour ago

As it’s a foreign flag, how much import tariff do we charge if one dares to emerge from the Severn Tunnel?

1
Reply
John Glyn
John Glyn
56 minutes ago

More assimilationist British nationalist semiotics then. Starmer desperate to hold on to Scotland and Wales. Pathetic really.

1
Reply
Fred
Fred
56 minutes ago

The empire flag is tasteless.

3
Reply
Nia James
Nia James
44 minutes ago

“All aboard the Glasgow Rangers express”

1
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.