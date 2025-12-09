Trains to get Union flag paint job under nationalisation plans

Trains will be given a Union flag-inspired red, white and blue paint job as part of the UK Government’s rail-nationalisation plans.

State-owned company Great British Railways unveiled its branding on Tuesday, before it is rolled out to trains, websites and stations from next spring.

The “striking and memorable design” was developed in-house, to maximise value for money, the Department for Transport said.

The seven major train operators already nationalised have so far kept the branding of their previous operators.

The new livery will mark a stark change from the “Rail Blue” colour scheme that defined publicly owned British Rail’s trains from the mid-1960s to the 1980s.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m immensely proud to unveil the new look for Great British Railways as we deliver landmark legislation to nationalise our trains and reform the railway so it better serves passengers.

“This isn’t just a paint job, it represents a new railway, casting off the frustrations of the past and focused entirely on delivering a proper public service for passengers.

“With fares frozen, a bold new look and fundamental reforms becoming law, we are building a railway Britain can rely on and be proud of.”

The branding will gradually be rolled out across a number of publicly owned train operators from next spring.