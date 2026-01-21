Traitor or Faithful? Urdd to launch new themed weekends.

With the hit TV show The Traitors racing towards its nail-biting finale this week, fans will soon be able to step inside the drama themselves – deep in the Pembrokeshire countryside.

Traitors-themed weekends are being launched at Gwersyll yr Urdd’s Pentre Ifan site, promising secrecy, suspicion and strategic betrayal far beyond the TV screen.

The Traitors themed weekends will offer participants the chance to take part in a live-action game inspired by the popular television series.

Groups of between 12 and 25 players will be able take part in a series of challenges as they are secretly assigned roles as either a ‘faithful’ or a ‘traitor’.

Participants will arrive on Friday evening and be introduced to the game during an opening round table held in the camp’s 600 year old Tudor gatehouse, where roles will be assigned and the competition will begin.

Over the course of the weekend, players will take part in a mixture of land and water-based challenges. The activities will be delivered by Aventure Beyond, a company involved in developing some of the challenges used on television.

The package includes accommodation, catering, a game host, and a set number of challenges.

Two pricing options are available: £270 per person for the weekend including two challenges, or £320 per person for the package with three challenges.

All information about the weekend can be found on the Urdd’s website.

Hikes

The site at Pentre Ifan also offers walks on the Pembrokeshire National Park coastal path and hikes along the Golden Road of the Preseli Hills.

Not far from the site, attractions such as Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Cilgerran Wildlife Centre can also be found.

Stays at Pentre Ifan can be booked by emailing [email protected]