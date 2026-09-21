Traitors favourite visits ‘only Taylor Swift cafe’ in the world

Nation.Cymru Staff

A star of BBC’s The Traitors has paid a visit to what is claimed to be the world’s only Taylor Swift-themed café after discovering the unusual venue in north Wales.

“It was recently brought to my attention that I have been living under a rock,” Elen Wyn told her 43,000 Instagram followers on 19 September. “There is a Taylor Swift cafe in north Wales, the only Taylor Swift cafe in the world, so we’re gonna go have a look.”

After coming to prominence on series 3 of BBC’s The Traitors, Elen Wyn has created a strong social media following exploring Wales, sharing the country’s culture, and promoting the Welsh language in support of the one million speakers by 2050 target.

As well as hosting a podcast and broadcasting from the eisteddfodau, Elen has also been an outspoken advocate for Women’s rights and healthcare, particularly following her endometriosis diagnosis in 2024.

However, Elen’s “greatest passion” is singing, and she has previously won awards at the Eisteddfod in the Mezzo Soprano category and performed on stages throughout Wales and Europe.

Her latest outing took her to August Coffee Bar, a pop music-inspired café in north Wales which has become known for its devotion to Taylor Swift.

Based opposite Beaumaris Castle on Ynys Môn, the café offers a mix of coffee named after Swift’s hit songs, artisanal baked goods and a “cosy atmosphere” with “pop music nostalgia inspired by Taylor Swift and other icons”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elen (@_elenwyn)

In her video, Elen headed inside to see for herself whether the unusual café lived up to its billing, taking her followers along for the visit.

Located at The Mock Turtle gift shop, the cafe features a glittering disco ball with several smaller counterparts, Taylor Swift murals across its walls, Swift-themed postcards and gifts, and a life size cardboard cutout of the singer.

Lottie Summers, who first opened the business in July 2024, said the café quickly went viral and has been visited by fans from around the world.

Summers told North Wales Live: “Everyone that comes in is really sweet and they swap friendship bracelets with the staff and everything. I’ve not met a nasty Swiftie yet…

“Everyone just leaves with a massive smile on their face.”

The cafe thanked Elen for paying them a visit, while other commenters praised the “lovely” shop and the wider town as well worth a visit.

Located at 1C Bulkeley Place in Beaumaris, August Coffee Bar is currently open from 11am to 4pm Monday to Friday and Sunday, and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays, before switching to weekends only from 1 November.

Follow Elen Wyn on her Instagram and TikTok to see more of her travels around Wales and the UK.

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