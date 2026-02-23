Traitors star to reconnect with Welsh language

The National Centre for Learning Welsh will support Traitors star, Fiona Hughes, to reconnect with the Welsh language.

Fiona, who featured on series 4 of Traitors and made a splash as the first secret Traitor, said that learning Welsh is one of her goals following retirement.

Originally from Morriston, Swansea, Fiona attended Welsh-medium primary, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Lôn Las, before moving on to an English-medium comprehensive school.

Since then, Fiona has had limited opportunities to use the language and is now keen to re-engage with her Welsh.

As part of its support, one of the National Centre for Learning Welsh specialist Confidence-Building Tutors will meet with Fiona on a weekly basis to help her practise Welsh and regain confidence to use the language in her everyday life.

The Centre offers a full range of Learn Welsh services across Wales, including courses at five learning levels, as well as tailored Confidence-building support for Welsh speakers who haven’t spoken the language for a while and who’d like to gain confidence to use their Welsh more.

Fiona Hughes said: “I loved The Traitors and appearing on the show was a real privilege. I was so proud to represent Swansea and Wales, and I’m now really excited at the opportunity to strengthen my Welsh, with the Centre’s support.”

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “Fiona made a strong impression on audiences during The Traitors, and we’re really looking forward to supporting her as she develops her Welsh-language skills.

“The Centre offers Learn Welsh provision to support everyone, wherever they are on their language journey, through flexible and supportive provision available both face-to-face and online.”

For more information, visit LearnWelsh.Cymru.