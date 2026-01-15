Trampoline park director dodges jail sentence following food hygiene inspection

The director of a Cardiff trampoline park has avoided an immediate prison term after breaching a suspended sentence over serious food hygiene failings.

Philip Booth, 68, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 10 months, in June 2023 for multiple health and safety breaches at his business, Supertramp Ltd, trading as Supajump on Ocean Way Cardiff.

The latest food hygiene offences put Booth in breach of that suspended sentence.

But the judge at Cardiff Crown Court ruled that the offences were “not similar in character or nature” and that activating the suspended sentence would be “unjust”.

The inspection carried out in March 2024 uncovered multiple failings in food preparation areas at the site.

Inspectors found black mould inside appliances, as well as poor food handling practices and cross contamination risks. In some areas, no suitable handwashing facilities were provided, while structural defects to nearby waste storage created further pest risks.

Due to the number and seriousness of these issues, the business received a Food Hygiene rating of 0, with Booth being issued with a Hygiene Improvement Notice and being required to complete a good hygiene qualification.

The follow-up inspection on April 26 2024 found that although many issues had been addressed, Booth had failed to comply with the Notice within the required timeframe and had failed to request an extension.

Further visits confirmed that all outstanding matters had been resolved and in August 2024, an inspection awarded the business a Food Hygiene Rating of 3.

‘Essential’

Supertramp Ltd, trading as Supajump, was voluntarily placed into liquidation by Booth in July 2025.

In further mitigation, the court heard that that Booth is currently unemployed, receiving Universal Credit, and living in his parents’ home acting as a carer for both, who have dementia.

Booth was fined £900, ordered to pay £500 in costs, as well as £40 per month until the full amount is settled.

Councillor Norma Mackie said: “Food safety is essential to protect the public.

“This case involved a long list of serious hygiene failings over several inspections. While improvements were eventually made, businesses must always meet legal standards, especially those catering for children families.

“We will continue to take appropriate action, including formal enforcement, whenever businesses fail to comply with food hygiene law.”