Trans-inclusive conversion therapy ban to ‘respect teacher and parent roles’

On Wednesday, announcing that work will begin on a ban, Sir Keir said it was “a promise that has lingered in the lobby of good intentions for far too long”.Former Conservative health secretary Victoria Atkins previously warned that this could be “ripe territory for the law of unintended consequences”, with concerns around the potential for criminalising people who are trying to support those with “gender distress”.

The new Labour Government has said its Bill, for England and Wales, “must not cover legitimate psychological support, treatment, or non-directive counselling” and “must also respect the important role that teachers, religious leaders, parents and carers can have in supporting those exploring their sexual orientation or gender identity”.

It said the Bill will propose new offences covering practices not captured by existing legislation.

It said: “The Government wants to ensure that the criminal law offers protection from these abusive practices, while also preserving the freedom for people, and those supporting them, to explore their sexual orientation and gender identity.

“This will mean those providing medical care and support are in no way impacted by this Bill.”

Labour referred to research by LGBT+ anti-abuse charity Galop in 2022 which said trans people are “significantly more likely to be subjected to conversion practices”.

The Government has insisted there is cross-party and cross-society consensus to see conversion practices banned, and pledged to “work closely with everyone and bring everyone with us” in developing legislation.

Concerns

News of the draft Bill was welcomed by LGBTQ+ campaigning organisation Stonewall, which said: “Each day that these abusive practices remain legal, our communities are put at risk”.

Noting the six-year wait since a ban was first promised, the organisation called on Labour to “urgently publish a comprehensive Bill to ban these abhorrent practices once and for all”.

But LGB Alliance, a charity formed in recent years to support the rights of same-sex attracted people, voiced concerns about whether, in the case of those questioning their gender, any new legislation “would make it illegal for a therapist to ask a young person to consider why they want to change their body”.

Dr Roman Raczka, president-elect of the British Psychological Society, said any new legislation “must be very clear that it will not prevent ethical forms of therapy, which are non-directive and non-judgmental” when it comes to people wanting help in exploring their sexual orientation or gender identity.

He added: “The Government must make an explicit distinction between so called ‘conversion therapy’ and normal ethical practice.”