‘Transformational’ north Wales Investment Zone given official go-ahead

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Two north Wales counties have been given an early Christmas present after the UK and Welsh Governments officially confirmed the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Zone.

The news, announced on Friday 19 December, comes after Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet joining Wrexham County Borough Council’s Executive Board in signing off on the first major grant programme connected to the zone – the SME Manufacturing Grant.

The 10-year Investment Zone programme will see key sites in Flintshire and Wrexham including the Deeside Gateway, Deeside Industrial Park, Wrexham Industrial Estate and Warren Hall near Broughton designated as low tax zones for advanced manufacturing businesses, with exclusive access to grant funding and support.

It will also open up funding for apprenticeship and education programmes to ensure that the local workforce in North East Wales is trained and equipped to offer the skills those businesses need, aiming to make the region a specialist advanced manufacturing hub.

It is anticipated that by utilising £160 million of UK and Welsh Government grant funding, the Flintshire/Wrexham Investment Zone will generate around 6,000 jobs and £1 billion of investment.

Leader of Wrexham Council and Chair of the Ambition North Wales Corporate Joint Committee – the strategic body co-ordinating the project – Cllr Mark Pritchard said: “By focusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Innovation, Skills and Infrastructure, the Investment Zone will play a vital role in driving sustainable economic growth.

“It will help create high-quality jobs and strengthen the region’s position as a powerhouse for advanced industry in Wales, and I’m delighted that the UK and Welsh governments have given their formal approval. This is the start of a really exciting journey for Flintshire and Wrexham.”

Cllr Dave Hughes, Leader of Flintshire County Council, added: “This is a hugely positive step. The new Investment Zone will give us a platform to attract new investment, ideas and opportunities – supporting businesses, creating jobs and inspiring the next generation.

“Flintshire and Wrexham already have an incredible base of innovative, world-class manufacturers, and the Investment Zone will allow us to build on this and help unlock the region’s massive potential.”

Major boost

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said the launch of the zone was a major boost for Wales.

“The Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone will support the delivery of our Economic Mission by attracting major investment, creating thousands of well-paid jobs and cementing the region’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation,” she said.

“This announcement is the culmination of extensive partnership working by regional partners and government. It presents a huge opportunity to unlock growth and deliver significant benefits for businesses and communities in the area.”

The UK Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said the Investment Zone would ‘supercharge’ the regional economy.

“The UK Government is investing £160 million in this Investment Zone to supercharge economic growth, drive private investment and create thousands of new well-paid jobs which will put money in the pockets of people in north Wales,” she said.

“There is huge potential for growth and for building on the advanced manufacturing expertise that already exists in the region.

“I’m delighted that we are moving forward with the programme which will have a transformational impact for people living and working in north East Wales.”