Transplant patient helps to mark organ donation law anniversary in Wales

Today marks 10 years since Wales became the first part of the UK to introduce deemed consent, a change that has helped save the lives of hundreds of people in need of an organ transplant.

The landmark law, also known as deemed consent, means adults automatically become donors after their death, unless they have chosen to opt out beforehand, although doctors would not do so if it was against the wishes of someone’s immediate family.

Since The Human Transplantation Act came into force on 1 December 2015, more than 2,000 organs have been donated in Wales

This includes 640 organs after deemed consent from 198 deceased donors, with 550 of these being transplanted.

A kidney transplant patient has described the moment he received “the greatest phone call ever”, as he marked the anniversary of the landmark law.

Stewart Cleaver, 39, was in poor health and undergoing gruelling dialysis treatment three times a week, when he received a call to say he was to receive the donor kidney which made him feel “well” again.

Mr Cleaver, from Neath, hopes to encourage more people to consider organ donation and to make their wishes known to their family and loved ones should the situation arise.

“Your decision to allow your organs to be used after you have gone can make such a difference,” he said.

“Organ donation saves lives. It really does. It can give someone a better quality of life for years which, otherwise, they would never have had.”

Mr Cleaver said he received the “greatest phone call ever”, informing him that there was a transplant team in Cardiff waiting with a kidney, on November 19 2012.

He added: “It was the greatest phone call ever. I was on my way to dialysis when I had the call to say there was a transplant team in Cardiff waiting with a kidney.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. You can’t get your hopes up too much in case it’s not a match.

“But it was fine and the doctor said they could do it there and then.”

He was suffering from polycystic kidney disease and undergoing regular dialysis treatment in Swansea which took him “in and out of hospital” for months.

Thank you

Mr Cleaver was never told the identity of his donor but said he was “really emotional” when he found out the kidney came from a woman in England in her late 40s. He was able to send a thank you letter to her family.

“When I came around after the transplant, I felt really well straight away,” he said.

“It’s a surreal situation to be in but it’s such an appreciative moment – you can’t explain it really.”

Mr Cleaver said lots of people are suffering and desperate to lead a normal, healthy life.

More than 44,000 people across the UK have benefited from deceased and living donor organ transplants in the past decade.

Waiting list

However, 217 people have died waiting for an organ transplant in Wales during the past 10 years, new figures show.

In west Wales there are 137 people on the transplant waiting list and 123 referrals this year so far to be considered for transplant.

Kathryn Gooding, specialist nurse organ donation at Swansea Bay University Health Board, said: “It is really important your family and loved ones know what you want, regardless of whether you are registered or deemed a donor, to help support your decision.

“The decision to become a donor can save up to nine lives and enhance many more.

“Organ and tissue donation doesn’t only save or improve the life of someone who needs it, but it can leave their family and friends a legacy of love and giving.”

Shortage

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s really concerning to see the numbers of people waiting for a transplant slowly rising and people are dying needlessly every day because of the shortage of organs for transplant.

“We really need people who want to be a donor after they die to make it clear to their families and encourage them to support that decision.”

Mr Clarkson said last year 90% of UK families honoured the decisions of their loved ones to become a donor.

“People are far more likely to support donation when they know it’s what their relative wanted,” he added.

Mr Clarkson said it only takes two minutes to register and “could save the lives of people who so desperately need a transplant”.