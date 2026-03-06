Transport for Wales announces ‘once-in-a-generation’ timetable overhaul

Transport for Wales will introduce one of the most significant timetable changes for north Wales in a generation this May.

West Wales will also benefit from extra trains on busy, holiday routes and on Sundays over the summer to support the local tourism economy in the region.

The changes, which will come into force on 17 May 2026, will increase the number of rail services on the north Wales Coast Line by around 50%.

Delivered through the wider Network North Wales investment programme, Transport for Wales said these changes mark a major step in improving rail capacity, reliability, and connectivity across the region, supporting growing demand for sustainable travel and stronger community links.

From 17 May, customers will see a completely redesigned timetable covering all routes north and west of Shrewsbury and Crewe (excluding services between Wrexham and Bidston).

The new structure introduces a standard hourly pattern, meaning some trains will run at the same time each hour to make journey planning easier.

The changes will also deliver a significant increase in train frequency and capacity between Chester and Llandudno Junction, one of the busiest sections of the Wales and Borders rail network.

Due to the timetable change, some direct journeys will no longer operate. However, the timetable is planned so customers will still be able to make longer journeys by easily changing trains at key hubs like Chester and Llandudno Junction.

The new timetable will also aid in preparing for the rollout of phase one of Pay as you Go (PAYG) in north Wales this year.

The first phase of the rollout, which goes live on 18 May, includes 15 stations from Wrexham General – Bidston. TfW is “pleased” to be bringing PAYG to north Wales following its success in southeast Wales.

Customers are being advised to check their journey before travelling, as calling patterns are changing and trains may stop at different stations than before.

Across the UK rail industry there are two major timetable changes each year in May and in December as part of the national biannual railway timetable change coordinated across Great Britain.

This may mean passengers who make connections between Transport for Wales networks and routes managed by other train operators may need to check timetables.

Changes to the north Wales routes include:

Trains from Manchester Airport to Llandudno will now serve Holyhead instead, improving links to northwest England and enhancing ferry connections to Ireland from Manchester.

The separate Wrexham – Chester and Chester – Crewe hourly services are being combined into one through service.

The Liverpool – Chester service will be extended to Llandudno, offering direct travel.

The Birmingham – North Wales service (including from Birmingham International Airport) which currently runs every two hours will operate to and from Llandudno Junction, not Holyhead.

A new service pattern will improve commuting options to Holyhead and Bangor.

Valley station will become a compulsory call on all relevant services.

In west Wales, there will also be extra trains on busy, holiday routes such as between Carmarthen and Tenby until September, and extra trains on Sundays in August and September.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “This is fantastic news for passengers.

“Alongside a generational £14bn investment in Welsh rail, new trains and a fare freeze, the new timetable change is another huge improvement for public transport.

“This amounts to almost a doubling of TfW services on the North Wales Coast Line and vitally important additional trains on busy holiday routes across West Wales.

Colin Lea, TfW Planning and Performance Director said: “This is a once‑in‑a‑generation transformation for rail services in North Wales.

“By increasing capacity, improving frequencies, and simplifying the timetable, we’re creating a more reliable and connected network that better serves the needs of our customers and communities.”

New timetables are now in TfW’s journey planning systems ahead of the change on 17 May, so customers can search for train times after this date.

Details of new TfW services can now be found on their website.

TfW will also host station roadshows and printed information will be available before the new timetable comes into force to highlight the local changes for customers.